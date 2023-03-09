AUSA to Debut its First Electric Dumper at ConExpo 2023

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 9, 2023
AUSA dumper, rough terrain forklift and telehandler
AUSA

AUSA will showcase its range of dumpers, rough-terrain forklifts and telehandlers at booth F9576 in the Festival Grounds at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

The show will mark the North American debut of the manufacturer’s first zero-emission electric dumper, the D151AEG. First unveiled at Bauma 2022, the new 1.18-cubic-yard, 3,300-pound D151AEG is powered by lithium-ion batteries and can work an entire shift on a single charge. The dumper’s integrated quick charger can charge the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in two hours.

(Click here to see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page.)

Dumpers, AUSA’s flagship product, can be paired with a mini excavator to efficiently remove material on a jobsite. The D151AEG can help contractors comply with increasing environmental and noise regulations in urban areas, the company says.

"We are looking forward to a great show and to introduce our first electric dumper to the North American market," said AUSA U.S. Corp. CEO J. Ignasi Moner. "Our dumpers are proving to be very popular here in the U.S., and with demand for zero emission equipment growing, we think this is the perfect time to introduce this new model to the market."

Other machines that will be displayed at AUSA’s 3,000-square-foot booth include:

  • The 4.3-cubic-yard DR601AHG reversible drive dumper
  • The 2.7- cubic-yard D350AHG dumper
  • The 5,000-pound and 11,000-pound capacity C251H and C501H rough-terrain forklifts
  • The 5,000-pound payload T235H telehandler

In North America, AUSA products are sold and supported by a network of more than 75 dealer locations. AUSA says it expects to have 100 percent nationwide coverage by the end of 2023.

