Case CE Debuts Telescopic-Boom SL27 Small Articulated Loader

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 6, 2025
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Case Construction Equipment

Case Construction Equipment has rolled out a telescopic-boom version of its SL27 small articulated loader, offering operators 142 inches of hinge pin height for bigger loading and stacking jobs.

The 50-horsepower, 5,940-pound SL27 TR boasts a 6,405-pound straight tipping load (retracted) and a top speed of 18.6 mph.

It uses a skid-steer-style universal hydraulic coupler for quick changes of more than 70 compatible attachments. A 14-pin electric auxiliary connector comes standard. Owners can upgrade to optional 2x dual-acting auxiliary hydraulics.

A forward articulation joint and oscillating front end increase stability, keep the bucket level and keep all four tires in contact with the ground, making it easy to maneuver around obstacles while also enabling a smoother ride, Case says. An optional lockout lets operators turn oscillation off when they don’t want it.

To keep operators safe and comfortable, the SL27 TR features a construction-grade suspension seat and armrests, a ROPS/FOPS safety roof and an optional enclosed, heated cab.

The SL27 TR features a rugged design with steel panels and components and center-mounted boom arms for stability and durability, the company says.

Case CE small articulated loaders are designed and built by Tobroco-Giant. An agreement between the companies was announced in February 2023. Additional models in the lineup include the SL12, SL12 TR, SL15, SL22EV, SL23, SL27, SL35 TR and SL50 TR.

SL27 TR Specs

  • Engine Output: 50 horsepower
  • Transmission Type: Hydrostatic
  • Speed – Forward Maximum: 18.6 mph
  • Length with Bucket on Ground: 13 ft 11 in
  • Height – Over Cab: 7 ft 9 in
  • Full Lift Dump Height: 9 ft 6 in
  • Height – Pivot Pin: 12 ft 2 in
  • Tipping Load: 5,115 pounds
  • Loader Control: Joystick
  • Operating Weight: 5,940 pounds
