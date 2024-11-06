Cat Boosts Power, Performance on New 903 Compact Wheel Loader

Cat 903 compact wheel loader dumping mulch onto trailer
The new Cat engine for the 903 compact wheel loader increases power by 17%.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar’s new 903 compact wheel loader gets a 17% boost in power over its predecessor, the 903D, thanks to its Cat C1.7 engine.

The engine on the 9,200-pound CWL delivers 48 gross horsepower. The 903D runs on a 42-horsepower C2.4. The power boost improves pushing and grading performance and enables simultaneous use of drive, steer and lift functions, the company says.

Caterpillar says it designed the cab for “all-day comfort” with an easier-to-adjust seat, more legroom, easy entry and exit, and ergonomic pedal position.

A multifunction joystick provides fingertip control of the standard third-function hydraulic system. The system delivers 14.5 gallons per minute of max flow versus the 903D’s 14 gallons per minute, according to Caterpillar. The increased hydraulic power enables such attachments as power box rakes and grapple buckets, Cat says.

For additional attachment performance, customers can swap out the standard mechanical coupler for the optional hydraulic skid steer loader coupler designed for quick attachment changes. Cat also offers an optional work-tool electrical harness for running additional attachments, and engine and ground-speed control for operating brooms and similar tools.

Cat 903 compact wheel loader cutting grass red barn in backgroundThe 903 gets a boost in hydraulic power over the 903D to run more attachments.CaterpillarCaterpillar positioned the engine for better rear and corner visibility and gave the CWL a full-turn tip load of 5,516 pounds – a 115-pound increase over the 903D. It also gets a 134-pound-force increase in breakout force, for a total of 6,294 pound-force.

The loader’s standard lift height is 10 feet 1 inch. A high-lift version is available at 10 feet 7 inches.

Standard equipment on the 903 includes Z-bar linkage with boom-float and work tool return-to-dig functions and a fully opening rear hood for engine access.

Options include:

  • Heating and air conditioning.
  • Mechanical suspension seat in vinyl or fabric.
  • Engine air precleaner.
  • Radiator debris screen.
  • Front and rear differential lock that can be activated in real time.
  • Front and rear work lights in halogen or LED.

Quick Specs

spec chart for Cat 903 compact wheel loaderCaterpillar

