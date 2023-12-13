Kubota Consolidates 2 Georgia Manufacturing Subsidiaries

Kubota L47 Backhoe Loader dumping gravel
Kubota

Effective January 1, 2024, Kubota Corporation will consolidate two of its Georgia manufacturing operations, Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) and Kubota Industrial Equipment Corporation (KIE).

KMA, based in Gainesville, Georgia, was established in 1988 to manufacture tractor implements. The location has around 2,000 employees and currently produces general-purpose and small tractors.

In 2004, KIE was established to shift the production of implements from KMA. The Jefferson, Georgia-based facility has approximately 1,500 employees and has expanded to produce medium-sized tractors, construction equipment and implements for tractors, including front loaders, backhoes and buckets.

In a news release, Kubota said, “So far, the two companies have pursued the integration of their operations in mutual cooperation for the purpose of efficient management, for example, by having a president and executives work concurrently at both companies, and by integrating some indirect functions including the purchasing department.”

The consolidated company will operate under the name Kubota Manufacturing of America. Kubota says it will continue restructuring operations for added efficiency and more flexible production to meet demand.

Kubota Georgia Manufacturing Facility Consolidation ChartProfile of the company after consolidationKubota

