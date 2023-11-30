Florida Man Gets 30 Months in Prison for Helping Contractors Evade Taxes

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Nov 30, 2023
Getty Images 1127961704 62561a21e9166 64e505e92ee8d
Getty Images

A Florida man who created shell construction companies to help contractors evade millions of dollars in payroll taxes has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Wendel Algarin of Orlando was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berge of the Middle District of Florida for the elaborate tax evasion scheme.

“Mr. Algarin devised a plan to defraud the American taxpayer by establishing shell companies in the construction sector and evading employment taxes,” said Tara K. Reed, IRS criminal investigation acting special agent in charge. “Additionally, he employed undocumented workers, which harmed the workers’ compensation insurance industry.”

According to court records, between 2012 and 2019, Algarin operated a tax fraud scheme to assist multiple contractors in the evasion of payroll taxes and workers' compensation insurance premiums.

He conspired with the subcontractors to pay their undocumented workers “off the books.”

Tax payments were avoided as subcontractors listed their employees' employer as one of three shell companies that Algarin had created. For his role in the scheme, he was paid a fee of nearly $2 million.

His portion of the funds provided him with a lavish lifestyle, such as purchasing multiple luxury cars.

According to court documents, Algarin defrauded the federal government out of more than $3.5 million in tax revenues.

He pleaded guilty to the charge on August 15, 2023.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt.

Reed said Algarin’s sentencing is a demonstration of the IRS-CI’s dedication to investigating and building a just and impartial tax system in which all businesses can operate.

Related Stories
aerial shot brent spence bridge
Business
How and Where Infrastructure Law Funding Has Been Spent So Far
Workers reviewing plans
Business
FMI Study Reports Decline in Construction Labor Productivity
Sany North Carolina Distribution Center
Business
Sany to Open North Carolina Distribution Center
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
elon musk with customer delivered tesla cybertruck
Pickups
Cybertruck Delivered! Tesla’s Long-Awaited Electric Pickup Arrives
"The future should look like the future," Elon Musk says at a delivery event where he opened the doors to the electric truck for new owners.
Kanga Kid PW220 compact skid steer loader
Compact equipment
Kanga Claims "World's Smallest Compact Skid Steer Loader" with Kid 220
man orange coat writing in notebook
Safety & Compliance
OSHA Proposal Could Allow Union Reps on Inspections of Non-Union Sites
2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 trilering 2 ATVs on dirt road
Pickups
Chevy Merges Off-Road and Heavy Duty with First Silverado HD ZR2
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All