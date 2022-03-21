400 Exhibitors Expected at Upcoming World of Asphalt

The World of Asphalt returns March 29 after missing 2021 because of Covid.
The 2022 World of Asphalt is just one week away, as the trade show for the asphalt and aggregates industries opens March 29 in Nashville for its 20th anniversary.

The show, which is co-located with the AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo, runs through March 31 and will be held in the Music City Center.

Organizers report that more than 400 exhibitors and 150 education sessions are planned. This is the fourth time the event will be in Nashville, and it will be the biggest World of Asphalt held in the city, organizers say.

The last time the show was in Nashville was in 2016 and spanned over 150,000 square feet. The upcoming event will exceed that show, with a total of 197,000 square feet of exhibits in the main hall.

The show will also be the first World of Asphalt since 2019, as the pandemic disrupted plans for last year’s show. The show is held every year except ConExpo years, the last one being in 2020.

“This is the first chance the complete asphalt paving and aggregate industry has had to come together in person since 2019,” said Dr. Audrey Copeland, president and CEO of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, majority-owner of the show. “There is a lot to catch up on, whether you’re talking about equipment, techniques, safety, or business best practices. That’s why we have put so much effort into making World of Asphalt 2022 the best show we’ve ever put together.”

To register for the show and education sessions, go to the World of Asphalt website.

