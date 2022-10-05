Industry Roundup: Dobbs Equipment Adds 18 Locations with the Acquisition of Flint Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 5, 2022
John Deere Excavator with a tiltrotator attachment
John Deere

John Deere dealer Dobbs Equipment has completed the acquisition of Flint Equipment.

The move expands Dobbs footprint in the Southeast, adding 18 stores in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

"The addition of new territory is another milestone for all of us," said Dobbs Equipment CEO Adam Tschetter.

"This acquisition will allow us to better serve our new and existing customers with superior equipment availability, more used equipment options and best-in-class sales and parts support. In addition, we will be the logical choice for customers seeking to do work locally or throughout the southeast United States."

Southwest JCB stor with a telehandler and compact track loader parked outsideSouthwest JCBSouthwest Material Handling Buys ProCon JCB

Southwest Material Handling, the parent company of Southwest JCB, has acquired ProCon JCB.

ProCon locations will be rebranded as Southwest JCB and will be managed by former ProCon CEO and owner Nic DiPaulo. Southwest JCB will now operate branches in Commerce City, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Cruces, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The acquisition expands Southwest JCB's reach into four, high-growth western markets, the company says.

"I am pleased to now be a part of the Southwest family and am excited about what we can achieve together," said DiPaulo. "With the support and resources of Southwest, we look forward to significantly enhancing our opportunities to serve our customers."

"As a leader in both the material handling and construction equipment industries in the western region, ProCon JCB is an ideal fit for Southwest's growth strategy," said Southwest Material Handling CEO and President Kirt Little. "ProCon JCB is an award-winning dealer known for providing great customer service and we look forward to continuing that tradition."

Details of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Lot full of Komatsu ExcavatorsKirby-Smith MachineryKirby-Smith Machinery Launches KirbyUsed.com

All of Kirby-Smith Machinery’s used equipment offerings are now accessible on its new website, KirbyUsed.com.

The site features friendly navigation, robust search functionality and intuitive page design, creating an improved user experience for KSM’s used equipment customer base worldwide.

Equipment customers worldwide can search and sort used equipment by category, manufacturer, hours, miles, and price. The website also features information regarding financing, current promotions, and contact information for KSM’s used equipment team.

“We listened to our customers in the design of this new website dedicated to our used equipment offerings, and I hope they will find it to be a helpful resource,” said Bo Ross, general manager, used equipment. “If you want to shop from one of the largest sources of Komatsu used equipment in North America, I encourage a visit to KirbyUsed.com.” 

Top Stories
Cat 320 Electric Excavator dumping a bucket of dirt
Equipment
Caterpillar to Unveil 4 Prototype Electric Machines at Bauma
Cat plans to bring battery-powered versions of its 320 and 301.9 excavators and 950 GC and 906 wheel loaders to market in North America.
Merlo TF65.9 telehandler green dumping material in truck trailer
Telehandlers
Heavy Material Handling in a Compact Size: Merlo’s TF65.9 Telehandler
2023 Ford Super Duty F-350 Lariat brown towing covered trailer on desert mountain road
Pickups
2023 Ford Super Duty Gets Big Boost in Diesel Power
boston fire personnel parking garage collapse
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $1.2M Fine After Operator Dies in Building Collapse
Takeuchi employees stand next to a compact track loader manufactured in Moore, South Carolina
Compact Track Loaders
Takeuchi Rolls Out its First U.S.-Produced Compact Track Loader
