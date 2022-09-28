H&E Equipment Services has opened three new branches in California, Florida and Delaware.

Located in Indio, California; Hollywood, Florida; and New Castle, Delaware, the new facilities include a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop capable of handling a variety of construction and general industrial equipment.

The branches will specialize in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors and more.

H&E represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Doosan, Gehl, Genie, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Multiquip, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest equipment rental companies in the U.S.

LiuGong Adds Two New Dealers to its Network

LiuGong’s dealer network is expanding with the addition of North Carolina-based Tri-Lift Equipment and Arkansas-based Crouse Equipment to its dealer network.

Tri-Lift will offer LiuGong forklifts to customers across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Crouse will sell and service LiuGong excavators and wheel loaders within the state of Arkansas.

LiuGong North America Director of Material Handling Jared Ward welcomed Tri-Lift Industries, saying: “The Carolina and Virginia region is important for LiuGong North America as we continue to expand our line of forklift dealers. We welcome Tri-Lift Industries, as they’ve shown great dedication and are building for the future of their company with the next generation of their family’s work with the business.”

Growing the dealer network is at the crux of LiuGong’s growth strategy in North America. Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America, added: “We believe LiuGong machines are some of the best available in our industry and we want great partners to represent and support them with our customers. We’re confident in the Crouse team and thrilled to have them as partners as we introduce our brand in Arkansas.”

Cleveland Brothers Celebrates its 100th Engine Rebuild

Caterpillar dealer Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. recently celebrated its 100th gas compression engine rebuild at its new Engine Rebuild Center (ERC) in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania.

The 100th engine, a Cat G3516B, is owned by Repsol, a global multi-energy company. Repsol has a goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. This is the seventeenth gas compression engine Repsol has had rebuilt by Cleveland Brothers at the facility.

The 165,000-square-foot facility opened in 2020 and supports the largest Cat gas compression engines, including G3300 to G3600 models. Engines received at the facility are disassembled, inspected and rebuilt following OEM specifications.

"An engine rebuild is a cost-effective way for customers to transform existing engines back to original specifications, efficiency and performance," said Vince Meinert, Cleveland Brothers vice president of energy & transportation.

"We are grateful our customers, like Repsol, trust our knowledge and expertise with their engine rebuilds because of our commitment to quality and our quick turnaround time which, in turn, ensures uptime."



