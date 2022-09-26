CNH Industrial North America President Brad Crews has announced his intentions to retire after 28 years with the parent company of Case Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction and Case IH.

Crews will retain his current responsibilities until his replacement is announced. In his current role, Crews is responsible for spearheading growth in the United States, Canada and Mexico across all global business units, comprised of agriculture, construction and financial services.

CNH says during 2023, Crews will take on a new role supporting Agriculture President Derek Neilson with various strategic initiatives.

Crews has been with CNH since 1994 and has served in a variety of leadership roles in manufacturing, quality and operations. Before leading the North American corporate region, he oversaw CNH's agriculture business for two years.

Crews graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s of science in engineering and earned a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“I would like to thank Brad for his unstinting dedication to CNH Industrial, and more importantly to his focus on always delivering for our customers,” said CNH CEO Scott Wine. “In nearly three decades with us, he has proven himself to be a broad, capable leader, with a keen ability to execute both our short and long-term initiatives. Along with the entire CNH Industrial team, I would like to wish him all the best for his future, well-deserved retirement.”