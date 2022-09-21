Toromont to Build New Remanufacturing Facility

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 21, 2022
Design of Toromont's new remanufacturing facility in Ontario, Canada
Toromont Industries

Canadian Caterpillar dealer Toromont Industries has announced the construction of a new 137,000-square-foot remanufacturing facility in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario.

Toromont says the investment will support the growing needs of customers while creating opportunities for employees and the surrounding community. The facility will employ 150 skilled trade workers at the time of opening in early 2024, with an ultimate capacity of 200.

The facility will incorporate the latest in design and equipment to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality and production efficiency, according to Toromont.

The remanufacturing of components helps lower the lifecycle cost of equipment while supporting the company’s sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance objectives.

Toromont says the added capacity, along with Toromont’s Reman operations in Québec City, Pointe Claire and Thunder Bay, will be critical to supporting the value proposition of the investments customers make in equipment.

“This is a key element of our ongoing investments for the future benefit of our employees, our customers, our partners and our shareholders,” says Joel Couture, chief operating officer for Toromont Cat

“The Town is thrilled with Toromont’s decision to invest in our community and bring 200 well-paying jobs to Bradford West Gwillimbury,” added Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer. “I’d like to thank the leadership team at Toromont for selecting BWG as the new home of their remanufacturing facility and we welcome them to a growing list of fantastic companies drawn to our burgeoning employment corridor along Hwy 400.”  

Related Stories
L & N Supply company employees
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: National Equipment Dealers Acquires L & N Supply
President and CEO Todd Bachman and executive vice president Jason Watson standing in front of Florida Coast Equipment
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Florida Coast Equipment Acquires Growers Equipment
Blackhawk Equipment staff with a Hyundai Construction Equipment compact excavator
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Hyundai Expands with Blackhawk Equipment
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
HP SitePrint construction layout robot
Technology
New HP SitePrint Robot Lays Out Jobsites at Lightning Speed (Video)
The autonomous device laid out 2,400 square feet of walls in 45 minutes, a task that would usually take seven hours.
Komatsu HD1500 rigid-frame dump truck being loaded by Komatsu excavator on top of dirt pile
Off-Road Trucks
Komatsu Revamps Its Largest Rigid-Frame Dump Truck, the HD1500-8E0
John Deere 644 G-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Brings "No Frills" 644 G-Tier Wheel Loader to U.S. Market
episode 88 the dirt the case minotaur dl550 a dozer-compact track loader combo
The Dirt
Like No Other Machine: Test Run of Case’s DL550 Minotaur
2022 GMC AT4X pickup truck red parked on dirt road in woods
Pickups
Test Drive: 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X is the Whole Package
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All