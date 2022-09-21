Canadian Caterpillar dealer Toromont Industries has announced the construction of a new 137,000-square-foot remanufacturing facility in Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ontario.

Toromont says the investment will support the growing needs of customers while creating opportunities for employees and the surrounding community. The facility will employ 150 skilled trade workers at the time of opening in early 2024, with an ultimate capacity of 200.

The facility will incorporate the latest in design and equipment to ensure the highest standards of safety, quality and production efficiency, according to Toromont.

The remanufacturing of components helps lower the lifecycle cost of equipment while supporting the company’s sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance objectives.

Toromont says the added capacity, along with Toromont’s Reman operations in Québec City, Pointe Claire and Thunder Bay, will be critical to supporting the value proposition of the investments customers make in equipment.

“This is a key element of our ongoing investments for the future benefit of our employees, our customers, our partners and our shareholders,” says Joel Couture, chief operating officer for Toromont Cat

“The Town is thrilled with Toromont’s decision to invest in our community and bring 200 well-paying jobs to Bradford West Gwillimbury,” added Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer. “I’d like to thank the leadership team at Toromont for selecting BWG as the new home of their remanufacturing facility and we welcome them to a growing list of fantastic companies drawn to our burgeoning employment corridor along Hwy 400.”