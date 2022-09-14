Kubota dealer Florida Coast Equipment has acquired Growers Equipment Company.

The move is the latest of six dealer acquisitions over the last year, increasing Florida Coast Equipment’s locations from four to 13.

“Growers Equipment has a rich, 70-year history of serving South Florida’s agriculture, landscape and construction communities,” said Todd Bachman, president and CEO of Florida Coast Equipment. “We are honored to welcome them to our company and continue the tradition of the Lopez family, and the entire Growers Team, of supporting the communities they serve.”

Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to Florida’s largest Kubota dealer.

LiuGong Grows Its Dealer Network with Modern Group

LiuGong has added Modern Group to the company’s dealer network.

Modern Group is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania, and will provide sales and service of LiuGong equipment across its eight locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“We feel that LiuGong is poised for more great things as they continue to develop share of the U.S. market,” Modern Group President and CEO Paul Farrell said. “We look forward to being a part of what we believe will be a very successful relationship for our two companies for many years to come.”

Modern Group has more than 220 employees, 150 of which are technicians, and serves a wide variety of industries, including residential and commercial tree service, land clearing, materials processing, heavy construction, pre-cast, ports, warehouse, hospital and facility maintenance.

United Rentals

To help customers create lower-emission worksites, United Rentals has agreed to add JCB’s fully electric HTD-5E E-Dumpsters to its portfolio of rental equipment.

The 1,102-pound capacity electric drive machine is suitable for indoor work, tunneling applications and urban sites that require low noise and zero exhaust emissions. Its lithium-ion battery pack can last a typical full day work shift, United Rentals says.

The HTD-5E’s SmartStep feature offers increased safety and operator comfort. With the feature, stepping off the machine isolates power to the tracks while still allowing use of the hydraulics and skip.

“By adding JCB e-dumpsters to our offerings, United Rentals continues to demonstrate leadership in the use of 100 percent electric vehicles in construction and industrial rental sectors,” said Mike Durand, senior vice president, sales and operations at United Rentals. “As companies build plans to achieve sustainability goals, we can help them reduce the environmental impact of their equipment while also maintaining safety and productivity.”

United Rentals has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35 percent by 2030, from 2018. The company expects to deploy the e-dumpsters in the last quarter of 2022.