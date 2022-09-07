Hyundai Construction Equipment has added Lake Crystal, Minnesota-based Blackhawk Equipment to its network of authorized dealers.

Blackhawk will sell and service Hyundai compact excavators and attachments.

“Hyundai is happy to add Blackhawk Equipment to our expanding network of North American dealerships,” says Ed Harseim, Midwest sales manager, Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas. “Because they are doers themselves, Blackhawk and its team members really understand the performance, service and parts needs of equipment users, and they will bring that understanding to bear as they support their customers.”

Compact Construction Adds Wichita Falls, Texas Location

Compact Construction Equipment has added a new full-service location in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The authorized Bobcat dealer will carry Bobcat compact track, skid steer loaders, compact excavators, tractors, zero-turn mowers, utility vehicles and articulated loaders, as well as Virnig Manufacturing, Belltec Industries and Fecon attachments.

"As we look to better support our customer base, the Wichita Falls area presented an opportunity to provide yet another local touchpoint," said Jason Rush, chief operating officer of the Northern Region. "The new facility will save customers in the community time and money when they need equipment, parts or service support."

Bottom Line Equipment Enters the Dallas-Fort Worth Market

Due to high demand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Bottom Line Equipment is adding a 19-acre service center located on Interstate 380 in Greenville, Texas.

Bottomline says the location will provide service to customers in the greater DFW Metroplex as well as North Texas, Northeast Texas and adjacent regions in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

"We're very excited to expand our company footprint into the DFW Metroplex, a critical component of our company's strategic growth strategy,” says Kurt Degueyter, owner, founder and CEO of Bottom Line Equipment. “Our new Greenville, Texas, service center will provide top-tier heavy equipment and specialty attachments, as well as the superior service and support we're known for, to all our customers working in these areas."

Founded in Lafayette, Louisiana in 2005, Bottom Line now has operations in St. Rose, Baton Rouge, Broussard and Sulphur, Louisiana, and Beaumont, Baytown, Corpus Christi and Greenville, Texas. Bottom Line rents and sells pre-owned equipment from Caterpillar, Deere, Komatsu and other manufacturers.

Stephenson Equipment Names Charlie Walsh as President

Stephenson Equipment has promoted Charlie Walsh to the position of president.

Walsh has been with the company since 2017 and previously served as the executive vice president of sales and marketing. He also served as president of Walsh Equipment prior to SEI's acquisition of Walsh.

"I am very honored to be the fifth president of SEI. It feels particularly special to take on this important role five years after SEI's acquisition of my family's dealership,” said Walsh. “I look forward to giving my best to our employees and customers and continuing the legacy of our great company for years to come".

Stephenson Equipment provides cranes and lifting solutions, asphalt paving, road maintenance, and construction equipment sales, rentals, parts and service to Pennsylvania, New York and surrounding areas.