On Tuesday, August 9, EquipmentShare hosted a grand opening celebration at its new facility in Grand Junction, Colorado.

EquipmentShare says the new full-service rental facility will create 20 to 30 new jobs in the area, including mechanics, drivers, sales representatives and more.

The company also used the event to present checks of $1,250 each to two community organizations it has chosen to support: the Grand Junction Firefighters Foundation and the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition. EquipmentShare has a commitment to become part of the communities it conducts business in and to continually give back to its neighbors.

Founded in 2014, EquipmentShare offers and supports multiple heavy equipment product lines.

BigIron Auctions to Buy Sullivan Auctioneers

Big Iron Auctions announced August 5 that it will acquire Hamilton, Illinois-headquartered Sullivan Auctioneers.

All Sullivan locations will be rebranded as Big Iron Company. Ron and Mark Stock, owners of Big Iron Auctions, will continue to head the Omaha, Columbus and St. Edwards, Nebraska locations, while Dan, Joe, Matt, Luke and Michael Sullivan, the leadership team of Sullivan Auctioneers, will continue to manage the Hamilton, Illinois; Huntington, Indiana; and Bird Island, Minnesota locations.

"Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard work solidified our decision to combine organizations," said Big Iron CEO Mark Stock. "Together we are better."

"As we move into the second half of 2022, we are now focused on discovering where our combined knowledge, tools and passion can be leveraged for a better customer experience," Stock said. "This marriage of organizations is another exciting chapter for all of us: one we couldn't be happier to be part of. Our strategy is to continue to deliver best-in-class auction experiences and create a one-stop auction marketplace for all."

Sam Schneider Named GM, Industrial Equipment for Kirby-Smith Machinery

Kirby-Smith Machinery, a distributor of Takeuchi, Terramac, Gradall, JLG, Fecon and other brands of equipment and attachments, has hired Sam Schneider as its general manager of industrial equipment.

Schneider previously served as regional product manager for Takeuchi. He will be based out of KSM’s Kansas City branch.

RMS Rentals Announces TJ Burns as General Manager

TJ Burns has joined RMS Rentals as its new general manager. Prior to joining RMS, Burns served as a branch manager at United Rentals.

RMS Rentals is a subsidiary company of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. RMS provides maintenance, support and sales of its represented manufacturers including LeeBoy, Potain, Wacker Neuson, Cratos, JLG and more. RMS Rentals is located in Savage, Minnesota.