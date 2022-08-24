Industry Roundup: EquipmentShare Celebrates Opening of Grand Junction, Colorado Branch

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 24, 2022
Grand Junction 5

On Tuesday, August 9, EquipmentShare hosted a grand opening celebration at its new facility in Grand Junction, Colorado.

EquipmentShare says the new full-service rental facility will create 20 to 30 new jobs in the area, including mechanics, drivers, sales representatives and more.

The company also used the event to present checks of $1,250 each to two community organizations it has chosen to support: the Grand Junction Firefighters Foundation and the Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition. EquipmentShare has a commitment to become part of the communities it conducts business in and to continually give back to its neighbors.

Founded in 2014, EquipmentShare offers and supports multiple heavy equipment product lines.

BigIron Auctions to Buy Sullivan Auctioneers

Big Iron Auctions announced August 5 that it will acquire Hamilton, Illinois-headquartered Sullivan Auctioneers.

All Sullivan locations will be rebranded as Big Iron Company. Ron and Mark Stock, owners of Big Iron Auctions, will continue to head the Omaha, Columbus and St. Edwards, Nebraska locations, while Dan, Joe, Matt, Luke and Michael Sullivan, the leadership team of Sullivan Auctioneers, will continue to manage the Hamilton, Illinois; Huntington, Indiana; and Bird Island, Minnesota locations.

"Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard work solidified our decision to combine organizations," said Big Iron CEO Mark Stock. "Together we are better."

"As we move into the second half of 2022, we are now focused on discovering where our combined knowledge, tools and passion can be leveraged for a better customer experience," Stock said. "This marriage of organizations is another exciting chapter for all of us: one we couldn't be happier to be part of. Our strategy is to continue to deliver best-in-class auction experiences and create a one-stop auction marketplace for all."

Sam Schneider Named GM, Industrial Equipment for Kirby-Smith Machinery

Kirby-Smith Machinery, a distributor of Takeuchi, Terramac, Gradall, JLG, Fecon and other brands of equipment and attachments, has hired Sam Schneider as its general manager of industrial equipment.

Schneider previously served as regional product manager for Takeuchi. He will be based out of KSM’s Kansas City branch.

RMS Rentals Announces TJ Burns as General Manager

TJ Burns has joined RMS Rentals as its new general manager. Prior to joining RMS, Burns served as a branch manager at United Rentals.

RMS Rentals is a subsidiary company of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. RMS provides maintenance, support and sales of its represented manufacturers including LeeBoy, Potain, Wacker Neuson, Cratos, JLG and more. RMS Rentals is located in Savage, Minnesota.

Related Stories
Dan and Thom Reynolds pose in front of Kobelco excavators
Big Iron Dealer
Highway Equipment Company Chairman Daniel Reynolds Jr. Dies
Komatsu excavator with breaker attachment
Big Iron Dealer
Komatsu's North American Sales Soar 49%
Vermeer AX17 brush chipper throws debris into a trailer
Big Iron Dealer
Vermeer Exec: Workforce, Supply-Chain Roadblocks Hindering Growth
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Mastodon discovery Michigan museum curator Cory Redman in straw hat digs out mastodon bone in gray mud
Business
Excavator Operator Discovers Mastodon Bones in Michigan
More than 11,000 years old, the skeletal remains have been donated to a museum.
Morooka MST-4000VDR rotating crawler carrier front view in parking lot
Heavy equipment
Morooka Intros World’s Largest Rotating Crawler Dumper to U.S. (Video)
dirty yellow hard hat on dirt rocky ground beside wooden pallet
Safety
New Jersey Contractor Charged in Fatal Retaining Wall Collapse
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison white parked in woods on trail surrounded by trees
Pickups
Chevy Rolls Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison with More Powerful Duramax Diesel
Yanmar_ViO17-1E studio photo
Compact Excavators
Yanmar's 2 New Mini Excavators Designed to Ease Those Long Days in the Cab
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Best Practices for Tire Safety
Here are eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures
DownloadView All