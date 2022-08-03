Hyundai has expanded its network of dealers with the addition of HES – Holland Equipment Services, in Holland, Michigan. Aric Geurink, president of HES (far right, standing on wheel loader step), calls the arrangement “a win for both our dealership and our customers.”

Hyundai Construction Equipment has appointed Holland Equipment Services, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, as a wheel loader and excavator dealer for western Michigan.

Aric Geurink, president of HES, said the agreement with Hyundai represents a growth opportunity for the dealership, which has built a large presence in southwest Michigan as a supplier of used equipment, attachments, parts, service and rentals.

HES is family owned and has been in business since 1988.

Rokbak Adds TraxPlus to its Dealer Network

Rokbak added TraxPlus to the company’s dealer network in the southern United States. Founded in 2013, TraxPlus has four full-service locations throughout Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert Franklin, director of sales, Americas, Rokbak, says: "In such a strong market — half of all 2022's global sales of new articulated haulers are expected to occur in North America — our machines are in high demand, but partnering with dealers that offer the highest possible levels of after-sales service to our customers is what will make the difference to us all in the long term."

PacWest Machinery Opens New Washington Facility

PacWest Machinery, which sells and services equipment from Volvo Construction Equipment, Atlas Copco, Etnyre, Gomaco, Metso Outotec, Takeuchi and Yanmar, has announced the opening of a new full-service branch in Mount Vernon, Washington.

The new site will include an additional heavy equipment repair shop by early 2023.

PacWest has six locations serving customers throughout Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho.

Kirby Smith Hires VP of Parts, General Manager of Used Equipment

Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. (KSM) has hired Wade Gaines as its new vice president of parts and Bo Ross as its new general manager of used equipment.

In his new role, Gaines will provide strategic oversight of KSM's parts operations, while also establishing new vendor relationships and growth opportunities. Gaines brings more than 31 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry, most recently serving in various parts sales management roles for Komatsu.

Ross will be responsible for managing KSM's complete used equipment business, including the Komatsu Remarketing program, domestic and international sales and used equipment operations. Ross brings more than 34 years of used equipment management positions for other Komatsu distributors, as well as running his own used equipment company.