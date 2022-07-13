Industry Roundup: Yanmar Opens Distribution Center Near Dallas

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 13, 2022
The Yanmar SA325 compact utility tractor.
The Yanmar SA325 compact utility tractor.
Yanmar

Yanmar has opened a new regional distribution center in Gainesville, Texas, approximately one hour north of Dallas.

The 54,000-square-foot center, opened in cooperation with Yanmar dealer Tractor Bob’s, will distribute YM, YT and SA series tractors, Bull and Brahma series UTVs and a wide range of attachments and spare parts.

The move is expected to streamline dealer operations by reducing the need to maintain high levels of inventory on-site, Yanmar says, while at the same time, reduce lead times for delivery of products to customers.

“This investment demonstrates Yanmar’s continuing commitment to the important Texas market,” said Yanmar America president, Jeff Albright. “With this new regional distribution center, Yanmar America is committed to offering exceptional purchase and ownership experiences to our customers and we will continue to support our dealer partners to provide parts and service support.”

Thunder Creek Equipment Hires Niki Patterson as Manager of Dealer Development and National Accounts

Thunder Creek Equipment, a manufacturer of diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products, has named Niki Patterson as its manager of dealer development and national accounts.

In her position, Patterson will work closely with dealers and sales managers to broaden market penetration, create performance frameworks and support dealer relations.

Patterson has spent her entire career in the equipment industry, most recently serving as tractor division manager for Bad Boy Mowers. Previous to that, Patterson held various senior management roles at Mahindra.

Takeuchi Names Carl Stickels Northeast Region Business Manager

Takeuchi-US has named Carl Stickels as the company’s regional business manager for the Northeast territory, replacing Mark Barndollar, who is retiring. Stickels will be responsible for all development and activity in his region, including dealer recruitment and dealer development and management.

Stickels comes to Takeuchi after 12 years as a territory and sales manager with an equipment distributor.

