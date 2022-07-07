Power in Tight Spaces: Yanmar Intros 2 New Compact Excavators

Yanmar SV100-2A mini excavator scooping dirt
Both the SV100-2A and ViO80-1A feature Yanmar Compact Equipment’s 4,000-hour bumper-to-bumper mini excavator warranty.
Yanmar Compact Equipment

Small enough to work on tight jobsites while delivering plenty of power, Yanmar has updated its largest mini excavators: the ViO80-1A and the SV100-2A.

Weighing in at 18,136 pounds, the ViO80-1A is Yanmar’s biggest true zero tail-swing compact excavator. The machine is powered by a 56-horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine. The engine can be easily accessed via a flip-up door in the rear of the machine for daily inspections and routine maintenance.

The larger, 21,550-pound SV100-2A has just 6.7 inches of tail swing and is powered by a 72-horsepower Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engine.

The ViO80-1A has a maximum digging depth of 15 feet 4 inches, while the SV100-2A has a maximum digging depth of 15 feet 9 inches.

Yanmar says both designs allow efficient work on tight jobsites, as found in residential construction or road and utility work that may be difficult for larger equipment.

“Contractors sometimes think they have to sacrifice comfort and performance to find a machine that will do work in tight quarters,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “They can take more machine to the job than they thought possible with our zero and ultra-tight designs. And we pack in so many convenience features — like our patented hydraulic quick coupler — it adds up to a second-to-none experience for the customer.”

Yanmar ViO80-1A mini excavator demolishing a houseYanmar Compact Equipment

Efficiency and Convenience

Both new excavators feature ECO Mode, Auto-Decel Mode and auto shift two-speed travel. ECO Mode helps owners save on fuel and maintenance costs by reducing engine speed and power draw when not needed. Meanwhile, auto shift two-speed travel shifts the machines between low and high range automatically to maintain power on uneven terrain.

A standard hydraulic quick coupler allows for fast and easy changing of attachments. With the exception of removing a safety lock pin, the entire operation is performed with the flip of a switch while the operator is seated in the cab. A standard second PTO with flow control enables maximum utility. 

Inside these new machines, operators will find ample elbow and leg room, standard heating and air conditioning, sound-blocking and anti-vibration construction.

The SV100-2A also features a lever-controlled backfill blade and LCD monitor. 

Telematics Technology

Yanmar offers its SmartAssist Remote telematics system free for five years on qualifying machine purchases.

The system provides integrated theft protection, maintenance notifications, real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. By keeping owners abreast of upcoming maintenance requirements, tracking performance and streamlining diagnostics, jobsite productivity improvements can be realized over time.   

