H&E Equipment Services has opened a new branch in Lakeland, Florida. The company now has nine locations in the state with more planned.

The facility includes a yard, offices and a separate repair shop with six service bays.

“For more than 20 years, H&E has served the state of Florida. With the expanding opportunities in the region that stem from the surrounding metropolitan markets of Tampa and Orlando, where we have existing branches, Lakeland is the perfect location for our new rental branch. This strategic placement of facilities gives us greater coverage to reach customers throughout the entire area,” says Branch Manager Timothy Longstreet.

“With growing multifamily housing and warehousing projects in the region, we will have the units available to meet the demand for quality equipment for these and many other construction projects. Customers will find that we have one of the youngest fleets in the industry with the support of a first-class team to back it up.”

Specializing in the rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery and compaction equipment, H&E carries products from Bomag, Case, Doosan, Gehl, Genie, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, Link-Belt Excavators, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar and others.

Ziegler Cat Opens New Minnesota Location

Zeigler Cat has opened a new store in Ada, Minnesota, selling and servicing both construction and agricultural equipment.

The facility, located at 2099 State Highway 9, Ada, Minnesota 56510, full line of Caterpillar equipment and Sitech technology solutions.

Fecon Appoints Linder Industrial Machinery as Distributor

Linder Industrial Machinery has added the complete line of Fecon mulching tractors, forestry mulchers and attachments. The dealer has 16 locations across Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Linder also offers Komatsu, Bomag and Terramac equipment, as well as other new and used products and attachments for construction, roadbuilding, material handling and mining.

Thunder Creek Adds Groff Tractor & Equipment as a Dealer

Groff Tractor & Equipment is now a dealer for Thunder Creek Equipment, a manufacturer of bulk diesel and equipment maintenance trailers and trucks.

Groff will carry Thunder Creek’s No-HAZMAT Multi-Tank Trailer, the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer and the Service and Lube Trailer.

M&D Truck and Equipment Sales Joins Hydrema Dealer Network

M&D Truck and Equipment Sales has become a Hydrema dealer for lower Wisconsin.

The company, headquartered in Monroe, Wisconsin, will sell and service Hydrema’s full line of articulated dump trucks, as well as the MX-series wheeled excavators for rental and sale.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Al Cervero Announces Retirement from AEM

Al Cervero is retiring as senior vice president, technology, content and revenue creation for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), effective December 31, 2022.

Cervero joined AEM's predecessor the Construction Industry Manufacturers Association in 1995, holding several leadership positions over the years.

Prior to joining AEM, Cervero worked in the equipment manufacturing industry, including stints at Harnischfeger P&H and Astec.

Kelly Menz Promoted to VP of Engineering at Trail King

Kelly Menz will succeed John Rust as the vice president of engineering for Trail King Industries, a manufacturer of open deck and material hauling trailers.

Menz joined Trail King in 1999 and most recently led the Yankton engineering team.