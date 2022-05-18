Hitachi Construction Machinery will increase the production capacity for compact products such as excavators and wheel loaders produced at the Shiga Works facility of its consolidated subsidiary, Hitachi Construction Machinery Tierra, to accommodate rising customer demand.

The company says the Shiga Works facility is forecast to produce approximately 30% more units by fiscal year 2025 compared to the number of machines produced in 2021.

In addition, Hitachi Construction Machinery Tierra plans to upgrade and relocate its product test site to an adjacent site by 2024, with the goal of advanced development of compact products and the expansion of environment-resistant testing equipment.

Cat Acquires Energy-as-a-Service Company Tangent Energy Solutions

Caterpillar is investing in its electric power and analytics offerings with the acquisition Tangent Energy Solutions, an energy-as-a-service company headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Using proprietary software, Tangent monitors patterns from grid and client facilities, analyzes opportunities in energy markets, and then dispatches resources to actively manage peak demand periods.

“Tangent Energy has developed a suite of intelligent energy solutions that leverages advanced analytics to provide value to customers,” said Jason Kaiser, vice president of Caterpillar Electric Power. “Tangent’s EaaS offerings complement Caterpillar’s broad portfolio of electric power products, enabling us to better serve customers for reliable, efficient, sustainable and connected power solutions that support business operations while generating new revenue streams.”

Tangent Energy Solutions will continue to offer services under the Tangent Energy brand and operate under Caterpillar’s Electric Power Division.

Gary McCartney Named CFO for Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks North America

Gary McCartney has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks, effective March 1, 2022.

Since 2014 McCartney has served as global CFO and senior vice president, finance for Volvo Financial Services (VFS), prior to which he spent four years as CFO for VFS Americas, three years as president of VFS Canada, and more than six years as CFO for VFS Canada.

McCartney succeeds Ken Trolle, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer for VE commercial vehicles, the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture.

DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS

Hyundai Names Forsythe Tractor & Equipment as a Dealer

Hyundai Construction Equipment has named Shreveport, Louisiana-based Forsythe Tractor & Equipment as an authorized compact equipment dealer.

With the addition of this new dealership, Hyundai's North American network now includes more than 75 dealers operating from nearly 200 locations, offering sales, service and parts for the full line of Hyundai excavators, wheel loaders, compaction rollers and other construction equipment.

Fabick Cat Hosts Global Operator Challenge

Keith Hollenkamp of Gelly Excavating & Construction in Illinois has advanced to the regional semifinals after winning the first-round competition for the Caterpillar Global Operator Challenge held at Fabick Cat.

Participants in the challenge must prove their skills, precision and safety in operating Cat equipment.

Following the regional semi-final competition in October, nine finalists will emerge from around the world and participate in the finals at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG event in Las Vegas in March 2023. The winner of the finals will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to one of Caterpillar’s facilities worldwide.