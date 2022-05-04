Case Construction Equipment, Genie lift and Sennebogen material handler dealer ASCO celebrated the grand opening of its new 48,800-square-foot Little Elm facility April 20 at 27500 E. University Drive in Aubrey, Texas.

The new facility has 15,000 square feet dedicated for sales and rental operations, a 25,000-square-foot service shop, including 14 super bays, 5,700 square feet of warehouse and a 3,000-square-foot outside wash bay area.

"The construction of our new Little Elm location accomplishes several goals," said ASCO President Steve Wright. "We wanted our customers to recognize our commitment to their businesses in the construction and agriculture equipment markets in north Texas. Second, our new facility will increase our ability to provide the superior level of customer service in sales, rental, parts and service both we and our customer's desire."

Fabick Rents Celebrates Grand Opening in Rolla, MO

Fabick Rents officially opened its new 6,000-square-foot Rolla, Missouri location. The family-owned company celebrated with a grand opening on April 29. The new facility is located on a 2-acre plot at 11824 Private Rd #2005, Rolla, MO, 65401.

“Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer or a large commercial contractor, the Fabick Rents team is honored to be providing the Rolla community with custom rental solutions for any job,” Jason Gold, general manager of Fabick Rents said. “While we are known for our expansive Cat earthmoving equipment fleet, we also offer a full line of aerial lifts, material handling, concrete and landscaping equipment, small tools, machine attachments, and everything in between.”

C.N. Wood Purchases 3 Full-Service Dealer Locations from Komatsu

C.N. Wood has acquired assets of company-owned Komatsu dealer locations in Newington, Connecticut, Pine Bush, New York, and Holmes, New York. These additions will provide distribution rights for Komatsu products and services throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and into New York State along the Hudson Valley all the way up to Poughkeepsie.

"This is a major milestone that will allow us to develop into a larger scale organization that remains rooted in a strong family business," said C.N. Wood President Paula Benard. "We've provided world-class service for over 50 years and our goal is to grow and build for another 50 years. This acquisition moves us smartly on that path."

Tracey Road Equipment Named Hitachi Dealer in NY State

Tracey Road Equipment has been named an exclusive Hitachi excavator dealer for the upstate central, northern and western regions of New York State.

"This is big news for us," said Jerry Tracey, president and CEO. "We are honored to be chosen to be one of the first dealers in the country to represent Hitachi under their new corporate name and configuration and we are looking forward to continuing our long-time working relationship with Hitachi.”

Titan Machinery CFO Mark Kalvoda Resigns

Titan Machinery Chief Financial Officer Mark Kalvoda has provided his notice of resignation effective Jan. 15, 2023, to pursue other interests. He will remain in his current role to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

"Mark's financial leadership over the past 15 years has been invaluable. He has been instrumental in building Titan Machinery's world-class team and financial reporting infrastructure from which we will benefit for years to come, said David Meyer, chairman and CEO of Titan Machinery. "Mark and I will work closely with the board to identify a proper successor and manage a smooth transition. I thank Mark for his many years of contributions and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life."