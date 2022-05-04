Industry Roundup: ASCO Opens Its Largest Dallas-Fort Worth Facility

Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 4, 2022
ASCO Little Elm location in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
ASCO

Case Construction Equipment, Genie lift and Sennebogen material handler dealer ASCO celebrated the grand opening of its new 48,800-square-foot Little Elm facility April 20 at 27500 E. University Drive in Aubrey, Texas.

The new facility has 15,000 square feet dedicated for sales and rental operations, a 25,000-square-foot service shop, including 14 super bays, 5,700 square feet of warehouse and a 3,000-square-foot outside wash bay area.

"The construction of our new Little Elm location accomplishes several goals," said ASCO President Steve Wright. "We wanted our customers to recognize our commitment to their businesses in the construction and agriculture equipment markets in north Texas. Second, our new facility will increase our ability to provide the superior level of customer service in sales, rental, parts and service both we and our customer's desire."

Fabick Rents Celebrates Grand Opening in Rolla, MO

Fabick Rents officially opened its new 6,000-square-foot Rolla, Missouri location. The family-owned company celebrated with a grand opening on April 29. The new facility is located on a 2-acre plot at 11824 Private Rd #2005, Rolla, MO, 65401.

“Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer or a large commercial contractor, the Fabick Rents team is honored to be providing the Rolla community with custom rental solutions for any job,” Jason Gold, general manager of Fabick Rents said. “While we are known for our expansive Cat earthmoving equipment fleet, we also offer a full line of aerial lifts, material handling, concrete and landscaping equipment, small tools, machine attachments, and everything in between.”

C.N. Wood Purchases 3 Full-Service Dealer Locations from Komatsu

C.N. Wood has acquired assets of company-owned Komatsu dealer locations in Newington, Connecticut, Pine Bush, New York, and Holmes, New York. These additions will provide distribution rights for Komatsu products and services throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and into New York State along the Hudson Valley all the way up to Poughkeepsie.

"This is a major milestone that will allow us to develop into a larger scale organization that remains rooted in a strong family business," said C.N. Wood President Paula Benard. "We've provided world-class service for over 50 years and our goal is to grow and build for another 50 years. This acquisition moves us smartly on that path."

Tracey Road Equipment Named Hitachi Dealer in NY State

Tracey Road Equipment has been named an exclusive Hitachi excavator dealer for the upstate central, northern and western regions of New York State.

"This is big news for us," said Jerry Tracey, president and CEO. "We are honored to be chosen to be one of the first dealers in the country to represent Hitachi under their new corporate name and configuration and we are looking forward to continuing our long-time working relationship with Hitachi.”

Titan Machinery CFO Mark Kalvoda Resigns

Titan Machinery Chief Financial Officer Mark Kalvoda has provided his notice of resignation effective Jan. 15, 2023, to pursue other interests. He will remain in his current role to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

"Mark's financial leadership over the past 15 years has been invaluable. He has been instrumental in building Titan Machinery's world-class team and financial reporting infrastructure from which we will benefit for years to come, said David Meyer, chairman and CEO of Titan Machinery. "Mark and I will work closely with the board to identify a proper successor and manage a smooth transition. I thank Mark for his many years of contributions and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life."

Related Stories
CASE 1121G wheel loader dumping
Big Iron Dealer
CNH: Strike Will Not Stop Plant Operations
CASE 570N EP Tractor Loader
Big Iron Dealer
CNH Workers Strike for First Time Since 2004
A labor agreement at two CNH Industrial plants in Racine, Wisconsin and Burlington, Iowa has expired. Workers are currently operating with an hour by hour extension of the previous contract.
Big Iron Dealer
UAW Extends Contract with CNH Hour By Hour, For Now
Equipment technician fixing a mini excavator
Big Iron Dealer
Nominations Open for Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year Awards
Top Stories
Tigercat Industries TCi 920 forestry dozer clearing land
Dozers
Tigercat Enters Dozer Market, Launches a New Brand with TCi 920
The new dozer features a 135-horsepower FTP engine, heavy-duty undercarriage and durable structural components.
CASE 1121G wheel loader dumping
Big Iron Dealer
CNH: Strike Will Not Stop Plant Operations
CASE 570N EP Tractor Loader
Big Iron Dealer
CNH Workers Strike for First Time Since 2004
Bobcat TL923 Telehandler with bucket attachment
Telehandlers
Boosting Speed, Power & Visibility: Bobcat's New TL723, TL923 Telehandlers
bridge construction crane
Regulations
Biden’s Infrastructure Rules Frustrate Contractors Groups
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All