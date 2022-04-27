With locations in Fort Kent and Madison, Maine, Frank Martin & Sons has been named the Hitachi excavator dealer for the state of Maine.

Hitachi ended its joint-venture manufacturing and marketing agreement with John Deere on February 28. As of March 1, Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas officially began leading the Hitachi brand’s construction and mining equipment sales and service support efforts in North America and Latin America.

Global Machinery Opens Two New Locations: Utah, Arizona

Global Machinery, a dealer of Takeuchi, Mecalac, Bandit, Avant, Kaiser Premier, FAE, Bron, Thaler, Furukawa and Universal HDD lines of equipment, has added two new locations in Phoenix, Arizona and Salt Lake City, Utah. The dealer plans to hire sales, rental, service and parts staff to support the product lines.

Global Machinery has existing locations in Denver, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Boise, Idaho.

Kioti Honors Top Dealers

Kioti has honored 89 dealers across the U.S. and Canada with its 5-Paw status, the company’s top customer experience honor.

Launched 14 years ago, the 5-Paw Dealer Excellence Program assesses dealers annually on their mastery of service, sales, operations, parts support, marketing, and customer relations. Dealers who meet or exceed these qualifications receive exclusive benefits as a reward for their achievement, as well as the right to use and display Kioti’s exclusive 5-Paw logo.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

LiuGong North America Establishes LiuGong Finance

LiuGong North America has announced the formation of LiuGong Finance, which will offer both retail financing and dealer-owned rental fleet financing.

Three types of retail financing options will be available: FMV lease, equipment loan and custom structures. Two types of dealer-owned rental fleet financing will be offered: rental equipment loan and custom structures. Dealers will be able to utilize competitive rates and flexible finance structures under a captive finance program.

The private label program with a dedicated finance team will provide dealers with finance support for both LiuGong North America and non-competing products.

JLG Financial Expands

Contractors, rental houses and equipment distributors can now directly apply for financing through a simple online application thanks to the expansion of JLG’s retail lending program, JLG Financial. Customers can get credit decisions via text, email or phone within 90 minutes or less of an application being submitted for approval.

The program offers financing for purchases of $3,000 or more on new or used equipment (most makes and models, including competitive brands, reconditioned and certified equipment), attachments, accessories and parts.

JLG Financial locks rates in for 30 days and offers subsidized rates on purchases of new JLG and SkyTrak equipment models.

Bobcat Dealers Get New Reports from HBS Systems

Bobcat dealers will now be able to look at service efficiencies, recovery rates, inventory turn, sales mix, gross profits, absorption rates, ROI, time utilization, financial utilization and rework analysis through new reports from HBS Systems, a provider of dealership management software.

The reports were created through a collaboration with Bobcat’s Dealer Operations Excellence group and will supplement the parts details and customizable reports already available in HBS Systems’ NetView ECO platform.

LBX Company Names Mike Reynolds Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Mike Reynolds has been promoted to vice president and chief financial officer for LBX Company, the maker of Link-Belt Excavators.

Reynolds has held positions of increasing responsibility since he joined LBX in 2013 as the corporate controller. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting with a minor in Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.

Steve McGough Succeeds Mike Rydin as President and CEO of HCSS

After more than three decades, construction software company HCSS has announced a change at the top of the organization. Steve McGough will succeed Mike Rydin, who founded the company and served as CEO for more than 35 years.

Steve McGough joined HCSS in 2005 as chief operating officer, responsible for driving operations, sales, accounting, and finance. He was later named president in 2015. He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and his Master of Business Administration from Tulane University.