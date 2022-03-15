Regional Dealer Associations Merge to Form North American Equipment Dealers Association

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 15, 2022
Wheel loaders parked in a row
Shutterstock

The Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Dealers Association, the United Equipment Dealers Association, the Western Equipment Dealers Association and the Equipment Dealers Association will merge to form the new North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA), the associations announced in a joint press release Tuesday.

Finding strength in numbers, members of the organizations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger. The member vote was the final step in the merger process to create the new association of equipment dealers. The merger is slated to go into effect on July 1, 2022.

"We appreciate the overwhelming level of support that we have been given by our members," said Tom Rosztoczy, chair of the long-range planning group. "Now that our members have ratified the merger resolutions, we will start with our transition plan and consolidating our resources – taking the best of all four organizations to enhance our value proposition to dealers."

"A major reason for proceeding with this merger is our members will benefit from a larger, financially strong association that will provide more services to address the needs of today’s equipment dealers," added Rosztoczy. "I am very pleased with the confidence that our members have shown in this unification plan."

The newly formed association will continue to represent dealers on a national basis with manufacturer relations and in federal government affairs in Ottawa and Washington, D.C., as well as in the 24 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces involved in the merger.

NAEDA will continue to work with all regional equipment dealer associations in North America to represent agricultural, construction, industrial, forestry, outdoor power, lawn and garden and turf equipment dealers.

Related Stories
Mechanic standing in a parts room
Big Iron Dealer
Why Your Parts Department Needs Product Training
West Side Tractor shop with heavy and compact construction equipment in need of maintenance.
Big Iron Dealer
Untangling the Supply Chain Crisis, Part 2: The Dealer Perspective
H&E Equipment Services yard with telehandlers parked outside
Big Iron Dealer
Rental Demand Drives Growth for H&E Equipment Services in 2021
John Deere haul truck on a jobsite
Big Iron Dealer
Deere Q1 Sales Rise 5%; Construction & Forestry Sales Up 3%
Top Stories
ASV VS-75 skid steer grabbing brush
Skid Steer Loaders
Here’s What to Look for When Buying a New Skid Steer
In this report, we answer the questions you should be asking and give a glimpse of the latest models to help you buy your next skid steer.
JCB excavator
Compact Excavators
2022 Sees Rush of New Compact Excavators
Ford Lightning Pro
Pickups
Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: Made to Be a Work Truck (Video)
Hqdefault 622ba415f4230
The Dirt
Doosan's Dozer Debut: Taking a Leap into New Territory
Engineer looking at an engine design on a computer screen.
Business
Untangling the Supply-Chain Crisis: What are Manufacturers Doing?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All