The Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Dealers Association, the United Equipment Dealers Association, the Western Equipment Dealers Association and the Equipment Dealers Association will merge to form the new North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA), the associations announced in a joint press release Tuesday.

Finding strength in numbers, members of the organizations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger. The member vote was the final step in the merger process to create the new association of equipment dealers. The merger is slated to go into effect on July 1, 2022.

"We appreciate the overwhelming level of support that we have been given by our members," said Tom Rosztoczy, chair of the long-range planning group. "Now that our members have ratified the merger resolutions, we will start with our transition plan and consolidating our resources – taking the best of all four organizations to enhance our value proposition to dealers."

"A major reason for proceeding with this merger is our members will benefit from a larger, financially strong association that will provide more services to address the needs of today’s equipment dealers," added Rosztoczy. "I am very pleased with the confidence that our members have shown in this unification plan."

The newly formed association will continue to represent dealers on a national basis with manufacturer relations and in federal government affairs in Ottawa and Washington, D.C., as well as in the 24 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces involved in the merger.

NAEDA will continue to work with all regional equipment dealer associations in North America to represent agricultural, construction, industrial, forestry, outdoor power, lawn and garden and turf equipment dealers.