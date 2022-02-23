Case Construction Equipment dealer Sonsray Machinery has teamed up with Quipli to launch a rental e-commerce platform and mobile app for its end customers.

Renters can now see transparent pricing, agree to rental policies, and pay for rentals directly on the Sonsray website or through the Sonsray mobile app, streamlining and expediting the rental experience.

"Our goal is to make Sonsray Rentals easier to do business with so I am thrilled to leverage Quipli's technology in leading Sonsray into a tech oriented future," said Matt Moses, vice president of Sonsray Rentals.

"Quipli is very happy to be partnering with such an innovative rental group like Sonsray, who continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for their customers," said Kyle Clements, founder and CEO of Quipli.

Tractor & Equipment Company Names New President, CEO

Tractor & Equipment Company, a dealer of Komatsu, Sennebogen and Wirtgen equipment, has promoted DeVaughn Pettit to the position of president from Chad Stracener, who is now the company's CEO.

Stracener has spent the last 18 years working his way up through multiple departments before getting promoted to CEO. "My top priority as CEO is focusing on our customers' product support experience," said Stracener. "We have a great responsibility to our customers to support the products we provide to them. We will continue to invest in our capabilities and search for new ways to partner with our customers."

Twenty-three-year TEC veteran, Pettit most recently as the senior vice president and general manager of Georgia. "Our customers know that I'll get in the trenches with them because I'm a boots-on-the-ground type of guy," said Pettit. "I put our customers' needs first. Whether it's a late-night phone call or driving them a part, I'll do what it takes to keep them running.”

TEC's board of directors, which includes Ed Christian, Dan Stracener, Chad Stracener, Jeremy Tolbert, Brett Bussman, DeVaughn Pettit and Jamie Steele, was responsible for promoting Stracener and Pettit.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Manitou Sales Rise 18% in 2021

Gehl and Mustang parent company Manitou reported an 18% increase in sales over 2020. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were also up 9% compared to the same period last year.

“The group closed the year with an 18 percent increase in turnover compared to 2020," says Michel Denis, president and CEO, Manitou. "It is thanks to the commitment of all the teams that this performance has been achieved in a context of increased tensions on the supply chain.

"All sectors, markets, and customers also contributed to a strong acceleration in demand. In Q4, order intake reached a new high, as did the order book with an all-time high of €3 billion," Denis added. "The industrial organizations are designed to meet the demand of our customers in an environment of supply chain pressures and price inflation. In view of these factors, the group expects its turnover to grow by more than 20 percent compared to 2021.”

John Deere's Brij Singh Wins Rare Engineering Award

Brij Singh, manager for external relationships and a John Deere Fellow, was recently honored by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers for his work on power quality converters and novel indirect current control techniques (1996-1998) and the design and development of gate driver technology in the silicon IGBT inverters used in the electrification of the company's 644K and 944K diesel-electric loaders (2007-2012).

The IEEE Fellow award recognizes senior members who have made two distinct contributions to support advancement of education, new product and technology introduction that benefits customers, energy-efficiency, and carbon and greenhouse gas footprint reductions. Additionally, the nominee must have contributed importantly to the advancement or application of engineering, science, and technology in bringing significant value to society. The 10-month-long review process includes verification of the nominee's credentials by more than a dozen IEEE Fellows.

"This honor wouldn't be possible without the culture of John Deere," Singh said. "The enterprise gave me all possible opportunities to contribute in the successes of our products and without these opportunities, flexibilities, and freedom I wouldn't have received these honors – both the John Deere and IEEE Fellows. I think a manager's trust and empowerment to the employees makes all the difference and it's what makes John Deere the perfect place to work."

Volvo Pledges to Accelerate Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicle Adoption

Volvo Group is the latest manufacturer to join Calstart’s global commercial vehicle Drive to Zero program and campaign. By signing the pledge, Volvo Group joins Drive to Zero’s current network of more than 130 manufacturers, fleets, governments, infrastructure providers and other market leaders committed to accelerating zero-emission commercial vehicles.

Drive to Zero’s goal is to drive market viability for zero-emission commercial vehicles across key segments in urban communities by 2025 and achieve full market penetration by 2040. The program complements the Volvo Group’s existing sustainability commitments, including being a founding member of the First Movers Coalition; launching cellcentric, a joint venture with Daimler Trucks, to further advance fuel-cell technology in the commercial sector; the establishment of sustainability targets in accordance with the science based targets initiative; providing a green finance gramework; and being leaders in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings, Better Plants Program.

“As leaders in transport and infrastructure solutions driving sustainable transformation in our industry, the Volvo Group is proud to pledge our support for Drive to Zero and its ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040,” said Volvo Group North America chairman and Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg. “The pledge to accelerate zero-emission vehicles aligns with our own commitment to environmental sustainability, including targeting global, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, as well as 35% of our global vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2030.”

Calstart is a national nonprofit consortium that works with nearly 300-member companies and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient and clean, high-tech transportation industry.

Bartosz Kozik Joins Dressta as Global Sales Director

LiuGong Dressta Machinery has named Bartosz Kozik global Dressta sales director. In his role, Kozik will be responsible for developing and implementing Dressta's global sales strategy and managing and expanding its sales and distribution channels. Kozik most recently served as European business director for Holms Attachments. The industry veteran has also held senior positions at Volvo Construction Equipment and Ingersoll-Rand.

"We are delighted to welcome Bartosz to the Dressta team. He joins us at an exciting time of investment, expansion and growth,” says Howard Dale, president of the board at LiuGong Dressta Machinery. "We are launching a full line-up of next generation dozers including our new TD-15M and our all new, Red Dot award winning TD-16N. It's our strongest product portfolio to date and we are confident Bartosz's proven ability and enthusiasm will help to take Dressta to the next level."

"I'm honored to be joining the Dressta team," Bartosz said. "The Dressta brand is one of the most respected brands in the construction equipment industry with a great history, amazing people and a bright future. I am excited to have the opportunity to help shape the next chapter in its story."