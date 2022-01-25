GreenMark Equipment, a full-service John Deere dealership with 17 locations across Michigan and Indiana, has named Jeffrey Oldham as the company’s chief executive officer.

Oldham most recently served as president of Arrow Truck Sales, a division of Volvo Trucks. He also previously held roles at Deere & Company and Ag-Power Inc., a John Deere dealership group within the Ag & Turf division.

"Jeff is stepping back into an industry in which he has extensive experience and passion. He is an adept leader with a strong track record of balancing the execution of company vision and bottom line while growing high-quality teams and strong organizations," says Ken Timmerman of GreenMark Equipment. "We are thrilled to see him return to the John Deere dealer family."

James River Equipment named Cemen Tech dealer

Volumetric concrete mixer manufacturer Cemen Tech has announced a partnership with James River Equipment. The dealer has 44 locations along the east central coast of the United States.

"Our commitment to our customers has always been to provide innovative equipment solutions and quality support and service," said John Grantier, vice president of sales, James River Equipment. "That's a huge reason we're adding Cemen Tech to our line-up. From the C60 to ACCU-POUR to Connect, Cemen Tech has the same expectations of innovation and quality that we do."

“We are really drawn to James River Equipment’s focus on customer solutions and continual commitment to service. We pride ourselves on these same principles. So, seeing that commitment in action at James River Equipment made it very easy to have confidence that anyone who gets a Cemen Tech volumetric mixer from them will get the same quality service that they would from us," says Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech.

Investment management firm acquires two All-Star Rents facilities in Florida

Hunter Street, a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, has acquired two All-Star Rents equipment rental facilities that focus on the sale, rental, and servicing of light equipment in Sarasota and Orlando, Florida.

The move builds on the firm’s September 2020 acquisition of All-Star Equipment Rental in Naples, Florida. “Many customers are taking on construction, renovation, and infrastructure projects at breakneck speeds, resulting in continued demand for light equipment. All-Star’s ability to provide its customers with the equipment needed quickly and efficiently is a competitive advantage of the platform relative to major operators in the industry that cater their services to large general contractors,” says Neal Johnson, CEO and CIO of Hunter Street.

All-Star rents, sells, and services equipment including, forklifts, boom lifts, mini-excavators, skid steers, scissor lifts, and an extensive offering of small equipment.

Barry Equipment adds new Connecticut facility

Doosan dealer Barry Equipment is adding a new location in South Windsor, Connecticut. The new 5,000-square-foot facility will provide equipment sales, parts and service to customers throughout Connecticut, Western Massachusetts and New York State.

“We really enjoy working with our clients in Connecticut, and we just felt that adding another brick-and-mortar location would give us a stronger foothold to provide easier access for our current customer base and help build our relationships with new customers in the area,” says Barry Equipment Operations Manager Joe Barry.

This is the third Barry Equipment location that offers Doosan equipment.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

MB Crusher Opens East Coast Location

Attachment manufacturer MB Crusher announced the opening of a second location, complete with its own warehouse and demo area, in Kernersville, North Carolina. The company’s west coast branch is in Reno, Nevada.

“With our second branch, we hope to better support and advise our customers regardless of where our customers are in the states,” the company says. “The warehouse will allow us to stay fully stocked with our units and parts to be able to service the east coast and parts of midwest America.”

Thompson Pump announces executive moves

Heavy-duty portable bypass and dewatering pump manufacturer Thompson Pump has announced the retirement of 38-year company veteran John Ferrell, who served as vice president of sales and marketing. With Farrell’s retirement comes the promotions of Bobby Zitzka to vice president of sales and marketing and of Pat Broderick to national sales manager.

“John is and always will be a friend to coworkers, customers and competitors across the globe, and to us. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him and we are forever grateful,” says Chris Thompson, president of Thompson Pump and Manufacturing Company. “I know the team is in very capable hands with Bobby and we are looking forward to seeing just how far he can take us.”

Zitzka has been with Thompson Pump since 2002, working his way through the ranks from rental branch manager to national sales manager. Broderick is also a nearly 20-year-veteran of the company, previously holding roles of territory sales manager and regional manager.

Rob Houlder joins RotoTilt's North American sales team

Rototilt Inc. has named Rob Houlder as the company’s Northeast U.S. regional sales manager.

Houlder has more than 25 years of experience in the hydraulic attachments industry and previously held sales roles at Connect Work Tools and Allied Construction Products.

Rototilt product support representatives are available to provide customer technical support and to assist dealers on the installation and servicing of Rototilt attachments.