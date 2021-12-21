Takeuchi has named GT Mid Atlantic locations in Folcroft, Pennsylvania; Vineland, New Jersey; and Freehold, New Jersey as dealers. All three locations will sell and support Takeuchi's compact equipment, including excavators, track loaders and wheel loaders.

GT Mid Atlantic will add sales professionals at the locations to support the product line. GT Mid Atlantic, an entity of Groff Tractor, serves Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and the Philadelphia area.

P&K Equipment acquires Standridge Equipment Co.

P&K Equipment has acquired two John Deere stores from Standridge Equipment Co., expanding its footprint to 20 locations throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.

P&K will retain most Standridge employees, including Trey Adams and Josh Adams, who will continue to lead the Chickasha, Oklahoma and Duncan, Oklahoma locations.

Doosan expands Canadian presence

To better serve customers in Manitoba, Doosan North America is partnering with C&C Rentals. The Brandon, Manitoba-based location will offer Doosan crawler excavators, wheel excavators, mini excavators, wheel loaders, log loaders and material handlers.

JESCO celebrates 10 years with Ditch Witch

JESCO is marking the 10th anniversary of its partnership with underground utility equipment manufacturer Ditch Witch.

JESCO says it has sold more than 2,000 mini-skid steers, nearly 3,000 Hammerhead moles and almost 500 vibratory plows across all locations during the past decade. The dealership serves the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets.

MANUFACTURERS & SUPPLIERS

Blastrac, Diamatic to be rebranded as Husqvarna Construction

Husqvarna Construction has announced it will be rebranding its Blastrac and Diamantic surface preparation products and integrating them into the Husqvarna offering.

The first wave of rebranded products will launch in mid-2022 and will complement the Husqvarna’s existing lineup of floor grinding, scarifying and scraping equipment. The second wave targeting spring 2023 will include shot-blasting solutions and associated dust extractors.

Husqvarna acquired Blastrac in January 2021.

Sullair acquires Compressor-Pump & Service

Sullair has acquired its Salt Lake City-based distributor, Compressor-Pump & Service. CPS will continue to operate under the same name while servicing, selling and renting Sullair industrial and portable compressed air equipment.

The distributor serves an 83-county territory which spans Utah, Northern, Central & Western Nevada, Southeastern Oregon, Central & Southern Idaho, and Southwestern Wyoming. All employees will remain with the company through the transition.

First Financial to acquire Summit Funding Group

First Financial Bancorp. has entered into an agreement to acquire Cincinnati-based Summit Funding Group, the fourth largest independent equipment financing platform in the United States.

Summit will operate as a subsidiary of First Financial, with all current associates continuing in their positions, including Founder and CEO Rick Ross. The transaction is expected to close in 2021.

Gearflow Named one of 2021’s ‘Most Disruptive MBA Startups’

Poets&Quants has named Gearflow.com, a construction equipment parts marketplace, one of 2021’s “most disruptive MBA startups.” The honor recognizes startups that have the greatest potential for lasting beyond business school.

Gearflow aims to solve the fragmented parts procurement process and its related strain on construction productivity, by allowing equipment owners to quickly find the parts they need from trusted suppliers.

To date, Gearflow has raised $4.6 million, which includes a $3-million seed round in June 2021 and a strategic partnership with CNH Industrial, the parent company of Case Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction Equipment.