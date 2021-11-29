Equipment Finance Confidence Rising, but Economic Uncertainties Still Prevalent

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 29, 2021
Equipment finance confidence rose in November 2021.
Getty Images

After a dip during early fall, equipment finance companies appear to be gaining confidence as 2021 winds down.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation’s November 2021 Confidence Index is now at 64.6 percent, a 3.5 percent bump over October’s 61.1 index. That’s still well below its peak of 76.1 percent in April though.

November 2021 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry.The overall MCI-EFI is 64.6, an increase from the October index of 61.1.Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation

Inflation rates, labor shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are leaving some unsettled. “While I believe the equipment leasing and finance Industry will always perform well through various cycles, the last few months have shown a number of interesting data points,” says Dave Fate, chief executive officer, Stonebriar Commercial Finance. “Strong corporate earnings continue to drive the equity markets. The current rise in Inflation rates is alarming and seems like it will be with us for a while. Continued issues with the lack of skilled and non-skilled labor are the number one concern of most of our customers. Supply chain issues are causing real disruption and seem to have no viable plan to alleviate them. The rest of Q4 and into Q1 will be very interesting as we navigate through year-end closing in our industry and the Christmas holiday season.”

Respondents expect the following to occur over the next four months:

  • 34.6% think business conditions will improve over the next four months, up from 25.9% in October.
  • 42.3% believe demand for capex leases and loans will increase.
  • 26.9% expect more access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions over the next four months, up from 14.8% in October. 73.1% expect the same access to capital.
  • 53.9% say they will hire more people, up from 40.7% in October.
  • 15.4% evaluate the current U.S. economy as excellent, an increase from 7.4% the previous month. 80.8% say the economy is fair.

Finally, 23.1% of the survey respondents believe that U.S. economic conditions will get better over the next six months, an increase from 22.2% in October. “Business owners are feeling much more confident and are moving forward with capital acquisitions, some that had been delayed because of the pandemic,” says Bruce J. Winter, president, FSG Capital. “Pending no flare up of COVID-19 infections in the coming months, we expect smooth sailing for the next several quarters.”

Divided by market segments, respondents were as follows: bank, 57.7%; captive finance, 7.7%; and independent finance companies, 34.6%.

The Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry is a qualitative assessment of key equipment finance sector executives on both prevailing business conditions and future expectations, according to the foundation

Related Stories
West Side's second- and third-generation family leadership team includes (l. to r.) Steve Benck, Diane Benck, Lauren Coffaro, Jen Snow, Brian Benck and Tom Benck.
Big Iron Dealer
West Side Tractor Sales Named Big Iron Dealer of the Year
Martin Equipment John Deere
Big Iron Dealer
Industry Roundup: Martin Equipment locations named John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers
Alta Equipment's third quarter 2021 revenue is up 33%.
Big Iron Dealer
Alta Equipment Q3 revenue up 33%, mergers and acquisitions support growth
EquipmentShare Las Vegas, San Diego now Takeuchi dealers
Big Iron Dealer
Takeuchi adds EquipmentShare locations in Las Vegas, San Diego as Dealers
Top Stories
Chevy 2022 Silverado pickup truck
Pickups
Chevy's First Silverado ZR2 Catches Air – and Attention – in Video
The 2022 Silverado ZR2 goes airborne on an off-road course to show off its added power and suspension. Check out the video here.
2021 Ram TRX SEMA RexRunner full shot
Pickups
Ram's TRX RexRunner Concept Pickup Truck Boasts 702 Horsepower
2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup
Pickups
Ford's New 2022 Maverick Hybrid Pickup Delivers 42 MPG City
Alicia Jimerson owner Jimerson Underground
Contractor of the Year
Alicia Jimerson Didn't Want to Run Her Dad's Construction Firm – So She Started Her Own
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All