Industry Roundup: Martin Equipment locations named John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers

Two Martin Equipment locations named John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers

Martin Equipment locations in Rock Island and Peru, Illinois have officially been named John Deere Certified Rebuild Centers. The rigorous certification process ensures large production class model machine rebuilds are executed at the highest level of quality. Martin Equipment is in the process of certifying more locations in this area.

United Rentals Awarded for its Commitment to Hiring and Retaining Veterans

United Rentals has been honored with multiple awards for its commitment to hiring veterans and supporting their careers. Awards include:

HIRE Vets Gold Medallion: Awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor for the company’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

“Top Ten” Military Friendly® Employers: United Rentals ranked sixth overall among all companies. The company also received awards in the Military Spouse Friendly Employers, Military Friendly Company and Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program categories.

2021 Best for Vets Employers: The award from Military Times Magazine is based on a comprehensive annual ranking of the country's best employers and organizations with military-connected employment programs, benefits and support efforts.

The award from VETS Indexes recognizes employers' commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting military-connected employees.

Hydrema

Hydrema has added Hayden Machinery to its North American dealer network. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Hayden will offer Hydrema's 707G and 912G articulated dump trucks, with plans to add the larger 922 articulated dump truck model in the near future.

Monroe Tractor relocates to Westborough, Massachusetts

Citing tremendous growth since acquiring Case of New England, Monroe Tractor has relocated its Worcester, Massachusetts location to Westborough. The newly renovated 25,000-square-foot facility will allow for greater accessibility to customers, as well as expanded parts and service capabilities.

Monroe Tractor carries Case, Screen Machine, Tiger mowers, Kage snow removal systems and more. The company has 14 locations across New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Vermont.





Kirby-Smith Machinery

Jesse Olmeda has joined the Kirby-Smith Machinery team as the remarketing and used equipment manager. Olmeda will be responsible for overall growth of the used equipment side of the business, including the development of an auction program. Olmeda has three decades of sales experience at the dealer and independent level.

Kirby-Smith Machinery has 12 branch locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri, as well as a dedicated Energy Services Division.

MANUFACTURERS, SUPPLIERS

The Toro Company announces new leadership appointments

The Toro Company announced the appointment of key executive staff to lead operational and sustainability initiatives. Effective December 1, Kevin Carpenter will join the enterprise as vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain. Carpenter will succeed Blake Grams who is taking on a newly created role as vice president, sustainability, business analytics and process improvement.

Carpenter most recently served as vice president of operations, residential and light commercial systems at Carrier Global Corporation.

Grams has served as vice president of global operations for The Toro Company since 2013 with responsibility for manufacturing and end-to-end supply chain. This new position reflects Toro’s commitment to sustainability.

Takeuchi

Takeuchi-US named Guy Waggoner as the company’s regional business manager for the Western territory. Waggoner will be responsible for all development and activity in the region, including dealer recruitment and administrative and sales support. Waggoner previously worked as a regional sales manager for Hyundai Construction Equipment.

Brokk announces new controller, Corey Lewis

Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, has named Corey Lewis controller. He will be responsible for all accounting operational functions. Lewis brings more than six years of accounting experience to his new role with a portion of that time spent with a manufacturer of steel buildings.

Paccar Winch Recognized by U.S. Department of Labor, Tulsa Community

For the third year in a row, Paccar Winch was recognized for its commitment to recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans. The company received the 2021 HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In addition, PACCAR Winch was one of 24 companies named Veteran Employer Champions by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Community Service Council (CSC), and CSC’s Oklahoma Veteran Alliance.