Time-Lapse Videos: Innovative Bridge Lowering, Bridge Slide in W.Va.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 30, 2023
main span of Legg Memorial Bridge in West Virginia lowered onto barges to be recycled
The 60-year-old, 1.72-million-pound main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge on I-64 in West Virginia is lowered onto three barges to be hauled away.
West Virginia Department of Transportation

The West Virginia Department of Transportation has been deploying some innovative techniques for replacing old bridges while reducing traffic disruption.

The department recently released time-lapse videos of a 1.72-million-pound bridge being lowered onto barges to be sent for recycling, and workers using bottles of Dawn dish liquid to slide a new bridge into place on another project.

Check out the videos below:

Bridge lowered onto barges


In this West Virginia Division of Highways time-lapse video, the 60-year-old main span of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge between Charleston and Huntington on I-64 is lowered onto three barges. In the background is the new Nitro WWII Memorial Bridge that opened October 28. After the removal of the Legg Bridge, a new bridge will be built to carry eastbound traffic. The new bridge now carrying east and west drivers will become the westbound span. The goals are to reduce the traffic jams that occurred at the old bridge and increase safety and economic development. The 250-foot-long lowered span will be recycled. The span, which weighed 1.72 million pounds, was lowered December 21.

Dawn dish liquid aids bridge slide


In this WVDOT time-lapse video, a new bridge is slid into place January 22-24 to replace the 90-year-old Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge, which carried U.S. 33 across Spring Creek at the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 119 in Roane County.

The West Virginia Division of Highways and the contractor, Rock Forge Bridge Company, chose the sliding method to keep the nearly constant traffic flowing across the creek. Rock Forge built a new bridge upstream and shifted traffic to it after it was finished. Then it demolished the old bridge. While traffic flowed in both directions on the new bridge, the other new bridge was slid 44 feet into place to replace the old one.

The move was a slow one, a few inches at a time and took two nights. In the video below, workers use Dawn dish liquid to lubricate the slide across the abutments, while the span is moved by massive hydraulic jacks. Ceramic tiles were place over the abutments to protect them while the bridge was being slid. 


Related Stories
asphalt paving interstate
Better Roads
More Pavement Made with Recycled Asphalt, NAPA Reports
view of alligator river swing bridge bridge in north carolina
Better Roads
NC Wins Grant to Replace Old Swing Bridge Near Outer Banks
Construction equipment clearing trees and mud from State Route 9 in Santa Cruz California
Better Roads
Videos: Road, Emergency Crews Scramble after California Storms
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Boston Dynamics humanoid robot Atlas tosses a tool bag to a worker on a scaffold
Technology
Video: Watch "Altas" the Humanoid Fetch Tools for Worker on Scaffold
Boston Dynamics, which invented Spot the construction robot, releases amazing new video of robot Altas assisting a construction worker.
cover Equipment World 2023 Contractors' Pickup Truck Guide worker in yellow hard hat with elbow leaning against front of white pickup
Pickups
Check Out Our New 2023 Contractors’ Pickup Truck Guide
Getty Images 1307680521
Business
Goodbye, 100% Bonus Depreciation – Phase-Out Begins in 2023
Maxresdefault 63d2d8056c49a
Compact Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Kubota’s New KX030-4 Compact Excavator
Hyundai HT100V Compact Track Loader and HS120V Skid Steer Loader
Equipment
Hyundai to Re-Enter Skid Steer, CTL Market at ConExpo 2023
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All