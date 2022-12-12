View of I-20 looking east from Kelly Elliot Road. The section is among the roadway that will be widened to 10 lanes under the Southeast Connector project.

Ground has broken on a $1.6 billion interstate widening and reconstruction project that will be the largest in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Fort Worth District.

Known as the Southeast Connector, the project will rebuild and widen about 16 miles of I-20 and I-820. I-20 will be widened from eight to 10 lanes from I-820 to U.S. 287, and I-820 will be widened from four to eight lanes from I-20 to Spur 303, according to TxDOT.

The section is among the state's most-congested roadways, handling up to 250,000 vehicles a day with projections to grow to 375,000 vehicles by 2040. The project is designed to alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety.

Interchanges at I-20, I-820 and U.S. 287 will also be reconstructed.

TxDOT Major construction on the the connector is slated for early 2023, with completion planned for 2027.

South-Point Constructors, a joint venture of Kiewit Infrastructure South and Austin Bridge & Road, won the contract on the design-build project. Aecom will be the project’s lead engineer.

Below is a TxDOT video showing what the widened and upgraded I-20 would look like:







