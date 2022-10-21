Temporary Repairs to Sanibel Causeway Completed Ahead of Schedule

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 21, 2022
Sanibel Causeway bridge approach A temporary repair completed
Temporary repairs were completed October 19 on the Sanibel Causeway by Superior Construction. Above is one of the bridge approaches with temporary work done. To see before, during and after photos of the work, go to the end of this story.
Superior Construction

Residents of hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island regained land access to their properties October 19 after temporary repairs on the causeway to and from the mainland were completed.

Superior Construction of Florida finished the work one week ahead of schedule, the company says. (Before, during and after repair photos of the causeway are at the end of this story.)

Now, Superior turns its attention to permanent repairs to the Sanibel Causeway, which washed out in multiple sections during Hurricane Ian. The storm struck parts of southwest Florida on September 28 as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving Sanibel cut off from all except boat, barge or helicopter transportation.

Temporary repairs of the 3-mile-long causeway included the following, according to the Florida Department of Transportation:

  • 70 pieces of heavy equipment
  • 8,200 loads of fill dirt
  • 2,400 loads of rocks
  • 4,000 tons of asphalt
  • Four barges, five boats and two dredges
  • Seven cranes
  • Dive teams with underwater survey equipment

Superior is part of a joint venture of the de Moya Group on the temporary and permanent work on the causeway, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Transportation. The team has had more than 100 crews working collectively around the clock, logging more than 36,000 total workforce hours to complete temporary access in 15 days.   

"Hurricane Ian devastated Lee County, and it's now our privilege to rebuild a crucial piece of infrastructure for our fellow Floridians and neighbors. It's not a task we take lightly," said Superior CEO Nick Largura.

Along with Sanibel, Pine Island was also cut off from the mainland during the hurricane. A temporary bridge was in place there October 5. The Sanibel Causeway damage was much more extensive. When Pine Island’s access was restored, it was estimated that the Sanibel Causeway’s temporary repairs would not be completed until October 31. The contract for the causeway work was awarded October 4 by FDOT.

Entry traffic on the causeway is restricted to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those with proof of residency, according to the the city of Sanibel Island. Starting October 31, residents’ access to the island will be restricted to Wednesday through Sunday each week.

The city posted the following update on conditions on the island October 20:

“Sanibel continues to be a challenging environment. There is currently no electricity to any structures and no potable water available for drinking, bathing or flushing toilets. There are no operating gasoline stations. Debris is present throughout the island and is actively being collected by the city’s debris management contractor. Also, please be aware of displaced wildlife throughout the island.”

Before, during and after photos

Superior Construction provided the following photos to show the damage to the Sanibel Causeway, construction and the finished repairs for the five sections that breeched during Hurricane Ian:

Bridge Approach A

Before

Sanibel Causeway Aprroach A BeforeSuperior Construction

During

Sanibel Causeway Approach A DuringSuperior Construction

After

Sanibel Causeway bridge approach A temporary repair completedTemporary repairs were completed October 19 on the Sanibel Causeway by Superior Construction. Above is one of the bridge approaches with temporary work done. To see before, during and after photos of the work, go to the end of this story.Superior Construction

Bridge Approach B

Before

Sanibel Causeway Bridge Approach B BeforeSuperior Construction

During

Sanibel Causeway Bridge Approach B DuringSuperior Construction

After

Sanibel Causeway Bridge Approach B NowSuperior Construction

Island 1 Bridge Approach

Before

Sanibel Causeway Island 1 BeforeSuperior Construction

After

Sanibel Causeway Island 1 NowSuperior Construction

Island 1 Breech

Before

Sanibel Causeway Island 1 Breech BeforeSuperior Construction

During

Sanibel Causeway Island 1 Breech DuringSuperior Construction

After

Sanibel Causeway Island 1 Breach NowSuperior Construction

Island 2 Breech

Before

Saniibel Causeway Island 2 Breech BeforeSuperior Construction

During

Sanibel Causeway Island 2 Breech DuringSuperior Construction

After

Sanibel Causeway Island 2 Breech NowSuperior Construction




Related Stories
orange Road work ahead sign
Better Roads
Rural Roads, Bridges Falling Behind – See How States Rank
I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge over Mississippi River Madison County Illinois
Better Roads
$60B for Roads, Bridges Released – See How Much Your State Gets
Interstate 26 in South Carolina near SC 27 interchange
Better Roads
Widening I-26 in S.C. Between Charleston, Columbia Kicked Off
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
John Deere 470 P-Tier Excavator
Excavators
John Deere Debuts 3 New Large P-Tier Excavators
The 470, 670 and 870 P-tier models get fuel-saving features, better operator visibility and factory-integrated machine control.
Kubota SVL75-3 bucket raised
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals New SVL75-3 Compact Track Loader (Video)
orange Doosan DD1100 dozer pushing dirt up hill
Dozers
Modern Dozers: Loaded with Cool Tech, But Don’t Forget the Basics
Maxresdefault 634db77d402d0
Vintage Equipment
Video: Antique Equipment Comes to Life at HCEA Show
TB335R digging
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Introduces TB335R Short Tail Excavator
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All