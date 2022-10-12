New Potomac River Bridge Finished 3 Months Ahead of Schedule

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 12, 2022
New Nice-Middleton Bridge across Potomac River between Maryland Virginia in front of old bridge
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge on U.S. 301 (foreground) has opened. The old bridge (background) is scheduled to be demolished.
Maryland Transportation Authority

A new bridge linking Maryland and Virginia over the Potomac River is scheduled to open October 13 to replace an 82-year-old span.

The $463 million Nice-Middleton Bridge has been completed three months ahead of schedule as a U.S. 301 link between Charles County, Maryland, and King George County, Virginia. The new bridge has four lanes, doubling the crossing’s capacity, and 135-foot clearance for boats. The old, narrow two-lane bridge is set for demolition October 13 after a federal judge denied a request to stop its destruction. Trail advocates wanted the bridge, which is parallel to the new one, kept for recreational use.

The new bridge will get $2 million worth of features to accommodate lane sharing for bicyclists, who will be able to use the bridge in early 2023, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s office.

The bridge also features wider lanes, 2-foot shoulders, and a 42-inch-high concrete median to prevent collisions. Hogan says the new bridge will improve safety, emergency response, and maintenance and inspection.

New technology to improve traffic control is being installed. The Intelligent Transportation Systems include digital message signs, a virtual weigh station, a weather station, cameras and a push-button, warning-beacon system for bicyclists crossing the new span.

The new bridge will also not have any toll booths. Instead, it will use highway-speed, all-electronic tolling.

The project involves creating 100 acres of new oyster beds in the lower Potomac River basin. Three of the five planned seedings have occurred.

The design-build team consisted of a joint venture of Skanska, Corman Kokosing Construction and McLean Contracting. The contract was awarded in February 2020.



Related Stories
Hurricane Ian damage to Sanibel Causeway aerial view two washed-out sections
Better Roads
Hurricane Ian Recovery: FDOT Announces Plans to Reopen Bridges to Cut-Off Islands
Downed pine trees block road in Sarasota Florida Hurricane Ian worker in orange hardhat and yellow vest among them
Better Roads
Hurricane Ian Aftermath: Crews Work to Reopen Damaged Roads, Bridges
USDOT map showing locations of $1.5 billion INFRA grant recipients red markers rural projects blue markers urban projects
Better Roads
$1.5B in Infrastructure Grants Awarded for These 26 Projects
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6346d4edeb598
Vintage Equipment
Video: Oldest Link-Belt Crane, 1918 Steam Tractor Lead Rock Crushing Demo
"Big Bertha" and "The Boss" head up the procession with vintage crusher, loader and hauler at historical equipment show.
Komatsu Moog Electric Compact Wheel Loader Prototype
Compact equipment
Komatsu to Demo Electric Compact Wheel Loader Prototype at Bauma
Cat D2 dozer
Dozers
Cat Expands Remote-Control Command to D1, D2, D3 Dozers
Equipment Watch by Randall Reilly Highest Retained Value Award 2022 logo
Equipment
Finalists for Equipment with Highest Retained Value in 2022 Announced by EquipmentWatch
case e-series review with case cx220e excavator
The Dirt
Smooth and Powerful: Test Run of Case’s New E Series Excavators
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Important Signs You’re Ready For Fleet Vehicle Tracking
Are you ready for vehicle tracking? Go through our checklist to learn the 8 signs you’re ready to add fleet tracking to your business. Get our eBook now.
DownloadView All