Relief on the Way for Busy I-5 in Tacoma as 20-Year Project Nears End

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jun 29, 2022
East L Street Bridge over I-5 aerial view of bridge under construction
Construction crews building the new East L Street bridge over Interstate 5 in Tacoma on June 17.
WSDOT

A 20-year project to expand freeways in the Tacoma, Washington area to ease congestion is nearing completion.

The $1.4 billion project to add HOV lanes on Interstate 5, State Route 16 and SR 167 in Pierce County is expected to wrap up this summer, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

On June 26, WSDOT announced that the contractor on the final section of the project, Guy F. Atkinson Construction, opened a new general-purpose lane and two auxiliary lanes on northbound I-5 between SR 16 in Tacoma and Port of Tacoma Road in Fife.

Final striping is occurring on the new HOV lanes to open in late July in both directions on I-5 between Fife and SR 16 in Tacoma, according to WSDOT. The HOV lanes were built to th­e left of the general-purpose lanes and are separated by barrier or line stripe, depending on the location. In all, the rebuilt I-5 section will have six lanes in each direction.

The entire HOV project began in 2000. Since its inception, WSDOT has built and opened 235 HOV lane miles, most of which are north of the line between King and Pierce counties.

“WSDOT believes we cannot build our way out of congestion. However, we can make the best possible use of new and existing highway capacity,” the agency says on the HOV project’s webpage.

The goals, it says, are to increase the use of buses, vanpools and carpools; increase capacity for future travel growth; and help reduce transportation-related pollution and dependency on fossil fuels. 

The final phase is the southbound HOV project. A highlight was replacing the more than 60-year-old I-5 Puyallup River Bridge with a new bridge built to current seismic standards that is straighter and wider. Work on this $325 million section began in 2019.

The bridges over the Puyallup River have been completed. The southbound one includes a 223-foot girder that is the longest prestressed girder manufactured in the U.S. In all, the bridge consists of nine spans and 84 girders. Here’s a WSDOT video showing the construction of the southbound bridge:




Related Stories
white Tesla travels through Boring Company Loop underground tunnel Las Vegas
Better Roads
Elon Musk’s Boring Co. Approved to Build Tesla Tunnels Under Downtown Las Vegas
SealMaster CrackPro robotic seal coat truck-mounted system side view on asphalt highway
Better Roads
CrackPro RMV: A Truck-Mounted Robot That Finds and Seals Road Cracks
gas tax holidays cut road funding photo of gas pumps
Better Roads
Gas Tax Holidays Raise Concerns Over Lost Road, Bridge Funding
aerial view Polk-Quincy viaduct on I-70 Topeka Kansas
Better Roads
Kansas DOT Inspector Resigns After I-70 Viaduct Barrier Breaks Off
Top Stories
Ford Raptor R performance
Pickups
New V8 Ford Raptor R Kicks Up Rooster Tail in Surprise Appearance
Ford's new V8-equipped Raptor R roared past journalists at a Ford Bronco R event, leaving a cloud of sand they won't soon forget.
yellow restored 1943 Ingersoll-Rand-air-compressor parked by house
Collectors Corner
Restoring Grandfather’s WWII Era Ingersoll-Rand Air Compressor
Light Blue 2022 Ford Maverick towing ATV on trailer on dirt road
Pickups
The Mighty Ford Maverick: A Compact Workhorse That's Fun to Drive
Volvo L350H wheel loader hauling chunks of concrete
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Upgrades its Largest Wheel Loader, the L350H
aerial view of tornado damage 2018 Vermeer campus Pella, Iowa buildings destroyed strewn debris
Business
While Vermeer Rebuilt After Tornado, a Kickback Scheme was Hatched
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All