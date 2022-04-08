Outer Banks “Jug Handle” Bridge to Open Soon

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Apr 8, 2022
outer banks rodanthe bridge curve view
The Rodanthe "jug handle" bridge on the Outer Banks will open to walkers, bikers and runners for a Community Day April 9 to celebrate the project's completion.
NCDOT

A new bridge to and from the Outer Banks will soon provide a long-term solution to part of the N.C. barrier islands’ main highway that has washed out over the years during major storms.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the new 2.4-mile Rodanthe Bridge should open sometime in mid-April. Work is mostly done on the $154 million span over the Pamlico Sound. A community day, which includes running races, is set for April 9, before the bridge will open to vehicles.

“The Rodanthe Bridge is an important part of keeping N.C. 12 a reliable transportation corridor for Outer Banks residents and visitors,” says NCDOT Division 1 Engineer Sterling Baker. “The Community Day will be a great opportunity for everyone to celebrate its completion."

The span has been nicknamed the “Jug Handle” Bridge because of its shape. The bridge curves out over the sound parallel to the existing N.C. 12. It raises the future section of N.C. Highway 12 and sends it around the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. 

map of rodanthe jug handle bridge at outer banksNCDOT

Work began on the bridge in 2018. It is the second phase of the Bonner Bridge replacement. That project involved opening the 2.8-mile Marc Basnight Bridge over Oregon Inlet in 2019 and then the demolition of the old Bonner Bridge. The demolition was completed last year.

The Rodanthe Bridge will bypass a section on N.C. 12 known as the S-curves, which has breached during storms. The state got federal relief funding following Hurricane Sandy in 2013 to rebuild eroded beach as a temporary solution to the vulnerable highway. The Rodanthe Bridge is NCDOT’s long-term solution, the agency says.

Flatiron Constructors, based in Broomfield, Colorado, was the prime contractor on the Rodanthe Bridge. RK&K was the designer in partnership with Flatiron on the design-build contract.

The 107-span bridge required several challenging design features.

To protect the environment, Flatiron used its Advancing Rail System, which straddled the newly built bridge sections and could “leap frog temporary work sections,” the company says.

The company also used precast piling, caps, girders, deck panels and other elements to protect against the Outer Banks’ harsh weather.

“In addition, the design-build process allowed design, environmental permits, utility relocation, and construction to take place under one contract,” the company says, which saved time.

RK&K says the design factored in wind speeds of 135 mph, boat collisions, wave forces and scour countermeasures, for a 100-year service life.

Related Stories
Texas map of I-27 ports-to-plains corrider
Better Roads
963-mile Ports-to-Plains Corridor Wins “Interstate 27” Designation
I-40 widening N.C. S.T. Wooten paving train
Better Roads
Rebuilding NC’s I-40: Contractor Overcoming Challenges on Busy Highway
infrastructure road bridge construction
Better Roads
Biden Signs Legislation That Finally Releases Infrastructure Law Funding
zipper merge sign alerts drivers
Better Roads
Utah Becomes the Latest State to Zipper Merge
Top Stories
Preferred Paving crew and equipment at work
Business
Economist Fears Inflation Will Lead to 2023 Recession
“Inflation is likely to be more persistent than many people are thinking," says Associated Builders and Contractors' chief economist.
upgraded Cat AP1055 Asphalt Paver studio shot
Equipment
Cat Upgrades Large Pavers – New Screeds, Paving Settings Can Be Saved
1961 American 399-BC crawler crane extended in snow
Collectors Corner
Remembering a Time Before Hydraulics with 1961 American 399-BC Crawler Cranes
Dynapac D30T asphalt paver with patriotic design
Equipment
Dynapac Unveils New Line of Highway Pavers Being Built in U.S.
Hyundai Construction Equipment HX160A and HX180A Excavators
Excavators
Hyundai Combines Power, Precision with New HX160A L, HX180A L Excavators
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All