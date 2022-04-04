963-mile Ports-to-Plains Corridor Wins “Interstate 27” Designation

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Apr 4, 2022
Texas map of I-27 ports-to-plains corrider
The cost to build the newly designated I-27 using existing highways is estimated to be $23.5 billion. The interstate designation will help the corridor get federal funding, according to supporters.
Texas Department of Transportation

The recently signed $1.5 trillion federal appropriations for 2022 includes the designation of a future Interstate 27 from Texas to New Mexico.

The Ports-to-Plains Corridor, as it is called, is recognized from Laredo, Texas, to Raton, New Mexico, in the legislation signed by President Joe Biden on March 15. The corridor extends down to the Mexican border. The ultimate plan for the corridor is to extend to the Canadian border in future phases, beyond the current designation.

The interstate designation is the first step toward creating the interstate as a four-lane, divided federal highway. The highway would stretch out 963 miles in west and south Texas using existing highways along the way that would be upgraded to interstate standards or new interstate sections developed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It would eventually extend the 124 miles of I-27 completed in 1992.

The corridor also includes sections of I-20, I-35, U.S. 83, U.S. 277, U.S. 287, State Highway 158 and State Highway 349. Upgrading the entire corridor would cost $23.5 billion, according to a TxDOT feasibility study in 2020.

The new interstate designation will make Texas and New Mexico eligible for increased federal funding to complete the I-27 expansion project, according to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas.

“The I-27 expansion will grow the Texas GDP by $17.2 billion and create 178,000 construction jobs,” Cuellar says. “It will also add 17,000 long-term employment opportunities in the new I-27 corridor. With this project, Laredo will also become the only port of entry that has three corridors: I-35, I-69, I-27 – a boon for our trade economy.”

The TxDOT feasibility study determined that the extension of I-27 would improve road safety by reducing the annual crash rate by 21%, as well as bring economic growth to the region, increase international trade and bring interstate access to rural areas, according to the Ports-to-Plain Alliance.

The new I-27 Corridor represents three of the eight border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border: Laredo, Eagle Pass and Del Rio, according to the alliance.

“The impact of this designation is tremendous as it allows for the enhancement of infrastructure for domestic and international markets, creates safer roads for leisure and business travels, and connects underrepresented communities throughout the corridor with outside markets,” says John Osborne, alliance chairman.

 

Related Stories
I-40 widening N.C. S.T. Wooten paving train
Better Roads
Rebuilding NC’s I-40: Contractor Overcoming Challenges on Busy Highway
infrastructure road bridge construction
Better Roads
Biden Signs Legislation That Finally Releases Infrastructure Law Funding
zipper merge sign alerts drivers
Better Roads
Utah Becomes the Latest State to Zipper Merge
aerial view I-235 & I-44 interchange Oklahoma City
Better Roads
Oklahoma’s First Four-Level Interchange Completed
Top Stories
Hyundai Construction Equipment HX160A and HX180A Excavators
Excavators
Hyundai Combines Power, Precision with New HX160A L, HX180A L Excavators
The mid-size excavators boast 13% more power and 27% more torque, along with precise hydraulic control.
Brent Breithaupt and others during paleontological visit to Mill Canyon site
Equipment
Construction Crew Not at Fault for Dinosaur Footprint Damage, Report Says
Mauldin M415XT Maintainer World of Asphalt
Equipment
“The Maintainer” – Mauldin’s M415XT is a Unique Multitasking Machine
boston fire personnel parking garage collapse
Safety
Equipment Operator Dies in Boston Parking Garage Collapse
Deer 904 P-Tier wheel loader loading
Wheel Loaders
Deere Unveils 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader at World of Asphalt
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All