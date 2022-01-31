$1.2 Billion Slated for Long-Planned Appalachian Highway System

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Jan 31, 2022
Appalachian Regional Commission map
The Appalachian Development Highway System is within the shaded region on the map.
Appalachian Regional Commission

A more than 50-year-old plan to construct a highway system through the Appalachian region will get a $1.2 billion boost over the next five years from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

President Joe Biden announced the new law would increase funding 146% compared to last fiscal year for the Appalachian Development Highway System. About $250 million of that amount will begin rolling out this fiscal year to 11 states.

The ADHS is a 2,814-mile network of highways that links the Appalachian region to interstates. It has also helped increase economic growth and access to the region.

The ADHS is 91% completed and is expected to eventually cover 3,090 miles by 2040, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission. It is estimated to cost $9.7 billion to finish the system.

The ADHS spans 13 states from New York to Mississippi. It was initiated in 1965.

Here’s a breakdown of the $246,250,000 million being released this fiscal year:

  • Alabama – $73,875,000
  • West Virginia – $37,335,171
  • Virginia – $19,962,161
  • Ohio – $18,530,495
  • Pennsylvania – $17,084,430
  • North Carolina – $16,149,326
  • Tennessee – $14,730,576
  • Georgia – $13,631,405
  • Kentucky – $13,593,036
  • Maryland – $11,072,956
  • Mississippi – $10,285,444

“Since ARC’s founding in 1965, one of its first priorities was to coordinate construction of a highway system that would provide improved access to all that the region has to offer,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “Thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re moving closer to completing the Appalachian Development Highway System to better connect businesses within the region to domestic and international markets. In addition, it is providing residents with safe and reliable access to jobs, education, health care, social services and recreation.”

The construction of the ADHS has increased economic activity across the region and saves 231 million hours of travel time annually, according to ARC.

Completion of the ADHS is estimated to create 47,000 more jobs and add $8.7 billion in goods and services annually across the Appalachian states, ARC says. 

Related Stories
pittsburgh bridge collapse
Better Roads
Pittsburgh Bridge in Poor Condition Collapses with 5 Vehicles, 1 Bus on It
Northeast Paving work on I-70 in Pennsylvania wins award
Better Roads
Top National Paving Award Goes to Pennsylvania Interstate Project
boulder over U.S. 12 White Pass Washington State removed
Better Roads
Video: Crew Uses Airbags to Remove Dangerous Boulder Over Highway
building bridge deck
Better Roads
Largest Amount of Bridge Funding in 50 Years Rolling Out to States
Top Stories
The Hyundai HX130A LCR, HX140A L and HX145A LCR excavators parked on a concrete pad.
Excavators
Hyundai Unveils Trio of Excavators from 13 to 15 Metric Tons
The new HX130 A LCR, HX140 A LCR and HX145 A LCR get bigger cabs, longer service intervals and a variety of other upgrades.
Hilti new Nuron cordless jackhammer and dust backpack
Equipment
The Cordless Jobsite: New Concrete Tools Jack Up the Battery Power
pittsburgh bridge collapse
Better Roads
Pittsburgh Bridge in Poor Condition Collapses with 5 Vehicles, 1 Bus on It
Equipment World's Jordanne Waldschmidt remotely operates a skid steer in North Carolina from the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Equipment
Cat’s D3 Skid Steers and CTLs are Next to Get Cat Command Remote Control
Kubota U10-5 mini excavator at World of Concrete 2022 in Las Vegas.
Compact Excavators
Kubota’s Ultra-Compact U10-5 Excavator Features Near Zero Tail Swing
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Essential Preventive Maintenance Tips for Farm Equipment
You know the feeling: You’ve got planting or harvesting to do, and one of your machines has decided this is the day it wants a break. Download to read more!
DownloadView All