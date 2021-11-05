AASHTO Elects First African-American President in Its History

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Nov 5, 2021
Shawn Wilson elected AASHTO president
Shawn Wilson
Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development

Shawn Wilson made history with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, becoming the 107-year-old organization’s first African-American president.

Wilson is the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The AASHTO board also elected Roger Millar, secretary of the Washington State Department of Transportation, as its vice president.

“This is truly an honor that I approach with tremendous humility and excitement,” Dr. Wilson said. “I am looking forward to an incredible year with AASHTO and the great people I’ll be working with at state departments of transportation around the country. One of the significant advantages of serving as AASHTO president is that it gives me a platform to address issues that matter.”

Wilson served as AASHTO vice president and has been Louisiana’s transportation secretary since 2016. That same year he joined the AASHTO board and was its only African-American member at the time. “Today, he is among six African-American board members – a board that now also includes 13 female members,” AASHTO says.

Wilson says he plans to do more as president to expand that diversity.

“I’m interested in how we sustain that opportunity to achieve equity,” he said. “How are we, as state DOTs, building a bench of leaders that reflects the population in the communities we serve? How do we diversify, not just with race, but with gender, with disciplines? How do we change what we do as a department of transportation in a way that opens up the opportunity to recruit and retain a more capable, qualified and inclusive professional workforce?”

Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Louisiana, a master’s degree in public administration from Southern University, and a doctorate in public policy from Southern University

Roger Millar elected AASHTO vice presidentRoger MillarWashington State DOTVice President Millar has led the Washington State Department of Transportation since 2016. He is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a fellow of the American Institute of Certified Planners. He also serves as vice chair of ASCE’s Transportation and Development Institute and vice chair of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s board of directors.

He is a member of the National Complete Streets Coalition Steering Committee, chair of the AASHTO Council on Public Transportation and co-chair of the Cooperative Automated Transportation Coalition. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1982.

 

Related Stories
Salem Parkway Winston-Salem
Better Roads
Reconstruction of First I-40 in N.C. Wins Top National Award
XCMG autonomous pavers rollers
Better Roads
XCMG Deploys Autonomous Rollers, Pavers on China Highway Project
Infrastructure bill vote delayed transportation funding extended
Better Roads
Road Projects Feel the Pain of Congress’ Last-Minute Funding Extensions
Las Vegas Loop Elon Musk Boring Company
Better Roads
Elon Musk’s 29-Mile Vegas Loop Under the Strip Wins Approval (Video)
Top Stories
deere 544L
Business
Deere to Strikers: We Gave Our Best and Final Offer
"There's not more bargaining to be done. We've done all we can do. We don't have a better offer to provide. This is it."
the dirt episode 44 keeping operators in the same equipment
The Dirt
Video: Are You Playing ‘Musical Cabs’ With Your Operators? | The Dirt #44
person checking the temperature of construction workers in a line
Business
Biden Vaccine Mandate: January 4 Deadline Set for Businesses of 100 or More Employees
deere 310sl hl
Companies
Breaking: UAW Members Say No To Deere's Second Offer
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All