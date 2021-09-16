The Utah Department of Transportation completed a $415 million project that widened I-15 to six lanes in each direction, reconfigured two interchanges, replaced 15 bridges, built a new bridge, and created a new flyover ramp to address traffic congestion in rapidly growing Lehi.

Six road construction projects have won awards from the Western Association of State Highway Transportation.

The awards are part of the run-up to the America’s Transportation Awards. The winning road projects are as follows:

Utah Department of Transportation — I-15; Lehi Main to S.R. 92, Technology Corridor (Quality of Life/Community Development, Large category)

Arizona Department of TransportationArizona Department of Transportation — Fourth Street Bridge over Interstate 40 (Quality of Life/Community Development, Small category)

Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation — US 175/S.M. Wright Freeway Phase 1 project (Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium category)

North Dakota Department of TransportationNorth Dakota Department of Transportation — New Long X Bridge (Operations Excellence, Medium category—TIE)

Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation — US 87 Truck Relief Route in Howard County project (Operations Excellence, Medium category—TIE)

CaltransCalifornia Department of Transportation — S. Highway 50 Echo Summit Sidehill Viaduct Replacement Project (Best Use of Technology & Innovation, Small category)

New Mexico Department of TransportationNew Mexico Department of Transportation — NM 136 Pete Domenici International Highway Concrete Overlay Project (Best Use of Technology & Innovation, Medium category)

This is the fourth of four regional contests within the national America’s Transportation Awards competition. The three highest-scoring projects from each regional competition earn a place on a “Top 12” list of projects, which will compete for the Grand Prize – selected by an independent panel of industry judges – and the People’s Choice Award, chosen by the public through online voting.

The top two winners also receive $10,000 cash awards, to be donated to a charity or scholarship of the state DOT’s choosing.

The “Top 12 finalists” vying for the Grand Prize and People’s Choice awards will be announced this month, with online voting for the People’s Choice award beginning at the same time.

The winners of both Grand Prize and People’s Choice awards will be announced in October at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The awards are sponsored by AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.