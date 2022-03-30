Engcon is set to launch a lightweight pallet fork attachment designed for excavators weighing 2 to 6 metric tons.

Combined with the company’s ECN206 tiltrotator, the attachment expands the work that can be done by the machines. The company says it also responds to the growing demand for pallet forks for 2- to 6-metric-ton excavators.

"Pallet forks for excavators will soon be as common an attachment as the bucket on excavators working on construction sites or performing various service work," says Engcon designer Mikolaj Tepper.

The new and lightweight pallet forks come in two versions, one hydraulic and one mechanical, and they can handle a load of 2 metric tons of TP500, which means that it is rated for 2 metric tons of load 500 millimeters out from the back edge of the forks. The weights are calculated at 141 kilograms for the mechanical and 151 kilograms for the hydraulic pallet fork. The standard length of the forks is 800 millimeters.

The hydraulic version of the pallet fork is adapted for Engcon's automatic quick hitch system EC-Oil, enabling the operator to connect the pallet fork and its hydraulics automatically without stepping out of the cab. Production for the automatic EC-Oil quick coupler is planned for fall.

"The hydraulic pallet fork with EC-Oil fits perfectly with our new EC206, which later in the year will be equipped with our automatic quick hitch," Tepper says.

The new lightweight pallet forks will be on display at various trade shows and other events, and delivery is expected by the end of the year.

Quick specs

Recommended machine weight: 2-6 metric ton

Standard hitch: S40 (mechanical); S40 med EC-Oil (hydraulic)

Estimated weight: 141 kg (mechanical); 151 kg (hydraulic)

Length forks 800mm (Can also be ordered with 1,200mm)

