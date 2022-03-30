Engcon Unveils Lightweight Pallet Fork for Compact Excavators

Ryan Whisner
Ryan Whisner
Mar 30, 2022
Front view of engcon lightweight pallet forks
Engcon

Engcon is set to launch a lightweight pallet fork attachment designed for excavators weighing 2 to 6 metric tons.

Combined with the company’s ECN206 tiltrotator, the attachment expands the work that can be done by the machines. The company says it also responds to the growing demand for pallet forks for 2- to 6-metric-ton excavators.

"Pallet forks for excavators will soon be as common an attachment as the bucket on excavators working on construction sites or performing various service work," says Engcon designer Mikolaj Tepper.

The new and lightweight pallet forks come in two versions, one hydraulic and one mechanical, and they can handle a load of 2 metric tons of TP500, which means that it is rated for 2 metric tons of load 500 millimeters out from the back edge of the forks. The weights are calculated at 141 kilograms for the mechanical and 151 kilograms for the hydraulic pallet fork. The standard length of the forks is 800 millimeters. 

The hydraulic version of the pallet fork is adapted for Engcon's automatic quick hitch system EC-Oil, enabling the operator to connect the pallet fork and its hydraulics automatically without stepping out of the cab. Production for the automatic EC-Oil quick coupler is planned for fall.

"The hydraulic pallet fork with EC-Oil fits perfectly with our new EC206, which later in the year will be equipped with our automatic quick hitch," Tepper says.

The new lightweight pallet forks will be on display at various trade shows and other events, and delivery is expected by the end of the year.

Quick specs

  • Recommended machine weight: 2-6 metric ton
  • Standard hitch: S40 (mechanical); S40 med EC-Oil (hydraulic)
  • Estimated weight: 141 kg (mechanical); 151 kg (hydraulic)
  • Length forks 800mm (Can also be ordered with 1,200mm)

Engcon lightweight pallet fork back viewEngcon

Top Stories
boston fire personnel parking garage collapse
Safety
Equipment Operator Dies in Boston Parking Garage Collapse
Investigations are underway into the incident, which occurred while he was operating compact equipment with a hydraulic hammer attachment.
Deer 904 P-Tier wheel loader loading
Wheel Loaders
Deere Unveils 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader at World of Asphalt
Boitano Excavation excavator at job site.
Business
Dealing with the Diesel Spike: Contractors Seek Ways to Lessen the Sting
Marcia Veidmark, President of SSC Underground, accepts her Contractor of the Year award
Contractor of the Year
Arizona's SSC Underground is Our 2022 Contractor of the Year
Worker operates the Prinoth Raptor 100 from afar via remote control
Equipment
Mulch by Remote Control with Prinoth's New Raptor 100 Crawler Carrier
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All