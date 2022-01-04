The New SnowDogg Turns Medium-Duty Trucks into 10.5-Foot-Wide Snowplows

Hard Working Trucks Staff (HWT)
Jan 4, 2022
SnowDogg snowplow medium-duty trucks
Buyers Products rolls out new SnowDogg snowplow for medium-duty trucks.
Buyers Products

Buyers Products has released a 10.5-foot V-plow designed for clearing snow with Class 4-6 trucks.

The SnowDogg VXXII plow mounts to trucks with wings that ascend from 35 inches in the middle to 45 inches on either end. The attachment is the result of increasing market demand for such a large V-plow.

The SnowDogg VXXII went through over two years of rigorous testing and design before being released, Buyers Products says.

“It took us several tries to really nail the design,” says Scott Moorman, director, snow and ice equipment, Buyers Products. “Each iteration got closer and closer, but we weren’t going to settle for anything less than perfection. The feedback from the field testers was an integral, invaluable piece of this process. After all, who knows what a plow needs better than the people out there using it every day?”

With its wide wingspan and heavy-duty build, the VXXII specializes in clearing large amounts of heavy, wet snow. The company says the plow features a 304 stainless-steel blade with aggressive, flared wings and a strong frame built to absorb heavy impacts. The VXXII also includes popular SnowDogg features like the RapidLink Attachment System and Floating A-frame.

The SnowDogg VXXII is being manufactured at Buyers’ plant in northeast Ohio.

Related Stories
Danuser Mega-Mixer Material Handling Bucket
Attachments
Mix and Smash: 11 Attachments for Pouring or Removing Pavement
Cat excavator using P224 pulverizer attachment
Attachments
New Cat attachments give carrier machines multi-dimensional functionality
Epiroc Pulverizer excavator attachment crushing concrete
Attachments
Crush, Dig, Lift – 11 Attachments to Do More with Your Excavator
HitchDoc Dual Dozer laser grader Cat CTL
Compact equipment attachments
These 14 Skid Steer, CTL Attachments Go Beyond Mere Material Handling
Top Stories
Nisssan unveils electric pickup truck
Pickups
Nissan Unveils Electric 'Surf-Out' Pickup Truck with Futuristic Design
Geared toward off-road performance, this concept pickup features exportable power and extended cargo space, as well as a funky look.
Danuser Mega-Mixer Material Handling Bucket
Attachments
Mix and Smash: 11 Attachments for Pouring or Removing Pavement
Contractor of the Year finalists participate in roundtable discussion
Contractor of the Year
Equipment World Announces 2022 Contractor of the Year Finalists
Hqdefault 61ccecac6006d
The Dirt
Video: How Will the Construction Industry Fare in 2022? | The Dirt #52
JCB tallest telehandler rotating 512-83R
Equipment
A Split, a Merger, Infrastructure, New Machines: Our Top 10 Stories of 2021
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All