Buyers Products has released a 10.5-foot V-plow designed for clearing snow with Class 4-6 trucks.

The SnowDogg VXXII plow mounts to trucks with wings that ascend from 35 inches in the middle to 45 inches on either end. The attachment is the result of increasing market demand for such a large V-plow.

The SnowDogg VXXII went through over two years of rigorous testing and design before being released, Buyers Products says.

“It took us several tries to really nail the design,” says Scott Moorman, director, snow and ice equipment, Buyers Products. “Each iteration got closer and closer, but we weren’t going to settle for anything less than perfection. The feedback from the field testers was an integral, invaluable piece of this process. After all, who knows what a plow needs better than the people out there using it every day?”

With its wide wingspan and heavy-duty build, the VXXII specializes in clearing large amounts of heavy, wet snow. The company says the plow features a 304 stainless-steel blade with aggressive, flared wings and a strong frame built to absorb heavy impacts. The VXXII also includes popular SnowDogg features like the RapidLink Attachment System and Floating A-frame.

The SnowDogg VXXII is being manufactured at Buyers’ plant in northeast Ohio.