Cummins Unveils New X10 Engine for 2026 Launch

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Feb 21, 2023
Cummins X10 engine studio shot
Cummins' fuel-agnostic X10 is slated for production in 2026.
Cummins

Cummins announced it will launch the next engine in its fuel-agnostic series, designed to help customers transition simply to alternative and low-carbon fuels.

The X10 engine, to be launched in North America in 2026, is positioned to replace both the L9 and the X12 for medium- and heavy-duty applications across a 320- to 450-horsepower range.

“The new X10 has been designed drawing on our decades of experience as a leader in the medium- and heavy-duty space,” said José Samperio, Cummins’ North America executive director of on-highway.

He said the new X10 diesel will emit 75 percent less NOx emissions than required by the EPA’s 2027 regulation. Customers can opt to use bio or renewable diesel to further reduce emissions.

While the diesel version will be first available, other versions for gaseous fuels will be introduced later. The fuel-agnostic engines are the same below the gasket, but above the gasket there will be different components depending on the type of fuel used.

“We are committed to advancing diesel technology while our markets and our customers need it to run their businesses,” Samperio said. “We have applied those learnings to ensure the product will perform for our customers and the important jobs they need to do every time.”

The X10 offers low weight and a compact installation for vehicles across the 26- to 44-ton GVW range focused on maximizing payload, as well as low-cab trucks for urban operations. The X10 design incorporates a similar fuel-agnostic capability to that of the X15, with the potential to offer hydrogen and biogas versions.

Though the engine will first be available in Europe and North America, it will be introduced in other regions over time. The X10 slots into Cummins' product portfolio complemented by the B6.7 and X15 and will serve vocational, transit, pickup and delivery, and regional haul customers. It will also eventually be available for off-road applications.

Cummins says a further benefit of the X10 engine is a modular architecture for global applications, in terms of adapting to vehicle configurations, varying emission regulations and customer preferences. The engine can be paired with a variety of transmissions depending on the application including the Eaton Cummins Endurant.

The X10 is equipped with Acumen, which provides digital connectivity and direct, immediate access to a range of applications and capabilities. These include over-the-air calibration, predictive service recommendation and additional features that help fleets keep their trucks and equipment moving.

Cummins almost exactly one year ago to date said its fuel-agnostic carbon-cutting powertrains were meant to be a bridge to its zero-emission, all-electric and fuel cell offerings, which the company acknowledges may not be an ideal fit currently for all fleets given higher upfront costs, range issues and fuel infrastructure challenges.

These new fuel-agnostic engine platforms feature a series of engine versions that are derived from a common base engine, which means they have some parts commonality. Below the head gasket of each engine will largely have similar components and above the head gasket will have different components for different fuel types. Each engine version will operate using a different, single fuel.

Cummins is offering a full portfolio of products in 2026 to cover the medium-duty and heavy-duty customer needs, including the new 15-liter natural gas engine, the X15N. Additionally, the B6.7 will be offered in diesel, natural gas, gasoline and propane.

Related Stories
Ford Lightning Pro driving
Battery electric
Ford Suspends Production, Shipments of F-150 Lightning After Battery Fire
Lord Bamford refuels a hydrogen-powered backhoe prototype
Alternative power
JCB: Hydrogen Combustion Engines – Not Fuel Cells – are the Future
JCB Electric Mini Excavator
Battery electric
JCB: Large Battery-Powered Equipment "Just Isn't Practical"
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
stock photo excavator digging trench in dirt
Safety & Compliance
3 Contractors Face 6-Figure Penalties after Trench Deaths in Wash., Conn., Ohio
The citations stem from incidents in 2022, which appears to be one of the deadliest years in over a decade for trench collapses.
Cummins X10 engine studio shot
Alternative power
Cummins Unveils New X10 Engine for 2026 Launch
Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup at base of circular concrete stairs
Pickups
Electric Ram Pickup Debuts: Slow, Steady Rollout Planned
Develon DX89R-7 outdoor studio style shot
Compact Excavators
First Develon Machine Released: the DX89R-7 Compact Excavator
Expectations Elevated by the All-New E18MML vertical lift
Sponsor Content
Expectations Elevated by the All-New E18MML vertical lift
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All