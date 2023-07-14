Liebherr Intros the World’s Most Powerful 2-Axle Rough-Terrain Crane

Liebherr says the LRT 1130-2.1 is the most powerful 2-axle rough-terrain crane with longest telescopic boom on the market.

Touting a maximum lifting capacity of 130 tons and a 197-foot telescopic boom, Liebherr says its new LRT 1130-2.1 is the most powerful rough-terrain crane on two axles on the market.

The telescopic boom consists of the pivot section and six telescopic sections that automatically extend and bolt with the Liebherr TELEMATIK high-speed telescopic system.

A 35-foot single folding jib or a 35- to 62-foot double folding jib is available. It is mounted at angles of 0°, 20° or 40°, or can optionally be hydraulically tilted from 0° to 40°. The crane can reach hook heights of up to 272 feet with an additional 23-foot lattice section as a telescopic extension.

The folding jib is carried on the right-hand side of the boom, while a 9-foot assembly jib can be attached to the left-hand side.

Easy transport

Weighing in at 48 tons without ballast, the LRT 1130-2.1 is designed for economical transport. Operators can remove the folding jib and hook block to further reduce the weight to 44.8 tons.

No permit is required to transport the 20-ton ballast and additional equipment. The counterweight features three ballast slabs and is attached to the slewing platform via self-assembly with ballasting rams.

The LRT 1130-2.1 is 11.2 feet wide, 30.8 feet long, and 12.6 feet high. It is powered by a 6-cylinder, 252-horsepower Cummins combustion engine capable of running on hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO). A 6-speed Dana powershift transmission and large 29.5 R 25 tires ensure off-road capability, while all-wheel and crab steering ensure easy handling and maneuverability.

Safe and comfortable operation

Liebherr gave the LRT 1130-2.1 a new wide crane cab that can be tilted backward for added visibility and comfort when hoisting loads to great heights. Intuitive controls make the crane easy to handle. Ladders, numerous handles and an electrically extending platform on the cabin ensure safe access in and out of the crane.

A standard outrigger monitoring system automatically detects and saves the outrigger status, on tires or supports, to the crane controller. The attachment of the ballast to the slewing platform and the installation of the optional double folding jib, including its angle adjustment system, are also recorded and monitored.

The VarioBase variable outrigger allows each outrigger to be extended to a different length to enhance safety in tight spaces and lifting capacity. Crane work is controlled by the load moment limiter within the LICCON controller, which calculates the maximum load capacities for the job.