JLG's 670SJ Boom Lift Levels Itself on Slopes Up to 10 Degrees

Oct 26, 2021
JLG 670SJ Self-Leveling Chassis Boom Lift
Cylinders on each wheel automatically adjust to the terrain, keeping the superstructure of the machine level at all times.
JLG

Wouldn’t it be great if every jobsite was graded smooth, compacted and level before you had to get on it with your boom lift? Yeah, right. Ain’t going to happen.

JLG has come up with the next best thing, the JLG 670SJ self-leveling boom lift, which can automatically level itself on slopes up to 10 degrees in any direction...while driving.

Under the machine, four independent axles, each controlled by smart hydraulic cylinders, enable each wheel to separately follow the contour of the terrain and stay in constant contact with the ground. This allows the machine to continuously self-level, without requiring operator inputs, and navigate uneven terrain while driving at height from one job to another without lowering the boom. It also reduces or eliminates the prep work — grading or building cribbing — required to level the work area so your lifts can get started first thing in the morning. Another time saver: there’s no need for the trial-and-error effort of repositioning to find a level work area.

The 670SJ offers three operating modes:

  • Self-leveling mode enables the machine to work at max height on slopes up to 10 degrees with full functionality.
  • Travel mode can be used when the boom is stowed to move across the jobsite at faster speed.
  • Shipping mode allows the entire machine to be lowered once it’s in position on a truck, reducing its travel height.

As to capacity, the JLG 670SJ self-leveling boom lift offers a 73-foot work height and 57 feet of horizontal reach, with 550 pounds of unrestricted and 750 pounds of restricted load. It also features JLG’s automatic, single-sensor, load-sensing system with zero-load calibration. This keeps the machine within the allowable work envelope by limiting range, depending on the platform load.


