Driver Who “Intentionally” Hit DOT Worker Charged with Felonies

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 18, 2024
speed limit sign in Illinois construction zone
The driver could face up to 14 years in jail.
Illinois Tollway

A driver has been charged and a roadside worker is injured after an allegedly intentional collision in Illinois.

According to police reports, the accident occurred in the city of Marengo in Northern Illinois, where 30-year-old Starlet Stoffel hit a roadside construction worker. Local reports identified the victim as an Illinois Department of Transportation worker.

Stoffel has been charged with the following: Aggravated Battery – Public Place (Class 3 Felony), Aggravated Battery - Use Deadly Weapon (Class 3 Felony), Reckless Driving (Class A Misdemeanor), No Valid Driver’s License (Class B Misdemeanor), Entering Work Zone at High Rate of Speed- Injuring Worker and Operating Uninsured Vehicle.

The Marengo Police Department stated it appeared the driver had “intentionally struck a construction worker that was controlling traffic for road work in that area.”

The worker, who has not been identified, was transferred to a trauma center with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. Stoffel was taken to a hospital for psychological evaluation.

According to the Illinois Tollway website, hitting a worker in a work zone could result in a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 14 years in jail. Illinois has recorded 167 deaths in work zone crashes between 2018 and 2023, however, only 7 of those deaths involved construction workers.

Just two weeks ago, a 49-year-old man was charged with seven felonies following a crash in a southern Wisconsin construction zone that killed a car driver and a worker.

