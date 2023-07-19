2023 Ford Super Duty Gets Roush Performance Package

Hard Working Trucks Staff (HWT)
Jul 19, 2023
2023 Ford Super Duty Roush Performance Model
Ford

Roush Performance announced its 2023 Super Duty pickup which features performance upgrades, additional styling and increased capability.

2023Roush Super Duty(13)Roush PerformanceStandout upgrades on the 2023 Roush Super Duty include a dual-tipped performance exhaust, Roush/Fox suspension, upgraded slotted rotors and an off-road wheel and tire package.

Customers can build the 2023 Roush Super Duty on the Ford F-250 or F-350 Lariat trims with the 6.7-liter turbo-diesel V8 and the choice of seven signature exterior color options. Wide painted fender flares with integrated accent lighting help the truck stand out even further from the crowd.

Signature Roush styling extends from the grille to the tailgate, highlighting and complementing the Super Duty’s body lines. These include a Roush windshield banner, hood graphics, redesigned front grille badge, USA flag graphic, Jack Roush’s signature and more. An optional rocker accent graphic package is available for those who want an added personalized touch.

Improved ride quality and off-road capability come courtesy of the Roush/Fox 2.0 high-performance suspension system, which gives the truck its imposing stance. All-terrain 35-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires wrapped around durable 20-inch satin black Roush wheels provide plenty of bite.

Additional stopping power comes from the Roush front brake package which includes upgraded slotted rotors for more confident braking while towing or hitting the trail.

The Roush Super Duty also comes equipped with Roush’s Dual Tip Performance DPF-back Exhaust System giving the truck Roush’s signature throaty growl to match its aggressive appearance.

The cabin of the 2023 Super Duty has been elevated by the designers at Roush with luxury styling and comfort. Visual upgrades like embroidered Roush headrests and serialized badging come standard. WeatherTech floor liners protect the interior from dirt and mud.

For additional customization, Roush offers an optional premium leather package that upgrades the stock seats to coffee brown leather with black suede inserts featuring a stitched hex pattern. The seats have been designed, tested and calibrated to integrate seamlessly with Ford’s safety systems and sensors. Subtle square “R” badging and American flag tags are also included on the upgraded seats.

An optional Roush Ready Package includes a locking console vault for safely storing valuables. Also part of the package is an off-road utility kit with durable jumper cables, tow straps and hooks, ratcheting tie-down straps, a Roush-branded flashlight and gloves so drivers can be ready for any situation.

The 2023 Roush Super Duty starts at $13,400 above the original vehicle’s purchase price and is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. For more information about the Roush Super Duty or any of Roush’s other performance parts and vehicles, please visit Roushperformance.com or contact your local Roush dealer.

