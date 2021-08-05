Ram announces 2022 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T

Hard Working Trucks Staff (HWT)
Aug 5, 2021
2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T
Ram

Ram is expanding its light-duty lineup with the additions of the new 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T models.

The models feature unique technology and performance straight from the factory.

“Ram has a strong history of performance trucks, and the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T models add to that while expanding the light-duty lineup with the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis. “Ram 1500 G/T buyers will enjoy this combination of performance and luxury that the newest additions to our versatile lineup offer.”

Ram 1500 G/T models feature a sport performance hood and G/T decals to distinguish them from the rest of the Rebel and Laramie offerings. A factory installed cold-end exhaust and cold-air intake, available through Mopar, are also standard.

2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/TRamPerformance pages are included on the 2022 Ram 1500 G/T as standard equipment and give drivers the tools necessary to become familiar with their vehicle’s performance. The app provides access to real-time vehicle performance information, including timers (such as 0-60 mph elapsed time), g-force, gauges and engine performance. This data can be downloaded to a USB stick, allowing for easy sharing of driving performance.

The Ram 1500 G/T models feature a number of firsts for non-TRX models including paddle shifters, a console-mounted performance shifter and a metal pedal kit. A G/T-specific interior utilizes bucket seats that feature the G/T logo with high bolsters and all-weather floor mats from Mopar. 

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T are available in a Crew Cab configuration with the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

The Ram 1500 Laramie G/T has a starting MSRP of $55,480, and the 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T starts at $55,375. Destination fee is $1,695.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T go on sale in the third quarter of 2021.

