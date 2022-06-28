Western Star Intros New Axle, Hood Options for 49X

Western Star now has new options available on its 49X model that will widen coverage for heavy haul and construction applications.

Western Star's first update is the optional Power Hood for the 49X, designed to allow for higher horsepower and more cooling for set-forward front axle configurations. Made from the same impact-resistant, durable, lightweight molded resin material as the sloped 49X hood, Western Star says, the Power Hood is designed for applications, such as heavy haul, oil field service and construction, that require higher horsepower ratings.

The Power Hood is available with choice of engines – the Detroit DD16 with up to 600 horsepower and 2,050 pound-feet of torque or the Cummins X15 with up to 605 horsepower and 2,050 pound-feet of torque – and the 49X’s 1,600-square-inch radiator.

“The 49X already is the most advanced vocational truck on the market. These new features make it more powerful and versatile so it can deliver even better performance and results for customers,” says Mary Aufdemberg, general manager, Product Strategy and Market Development, Daimler Truck North America. “Western Star loyalists will appreciate how the more traditional design of the Power Hood evokes the brand’s storied heritage.”

The second option to expand the 49X’s heavy vocational application coverage is the Meritor P600 planetary drive axle. Available in tandem or tridem rear axle configurations, and paired with the Neway AD260 or AD390 rear suspensions, Western Star says the P600 is designed for heavy haul applications with GCWs of 200,000-plus pounds.

The company says the Power Hood and P600 drive axle will begin production on the 49X starting September 2022.

Also available for order now on the Western Star 49X and 47X trucks are factory-installed twin steer front axle options available in set-back axle configurations. These twin steer configurations are designed for heavy construction applications, such as a concrete pumper, oil field service trucks, cranes, mixers and more.

Western Star says the 49X offers Detroit tandem front axle ratings of 40,000 and 36,000 pounds paired with equalized flat leaf front slippered suspensions. The 47X features a Detroit tandem front axle rating of 40,000 pounds paired with equalized taper leaf front suspensions. These twin steer options offer increased load capabilities on the front axles along with improved steering traction, weight distribution and easier cab access compared to previous Western Star models, the company adds.

“These new options for the X-Series are simply the latest results of Western Star’s commitment to building the finest trucks for heavy haul, construction and other severe service applications,” says Aufdemberg.

In addition to these factory-installed, set-back axle twin steer options, the 47X offers a twin steer prep kit for set-forward configurations. Factory twin steer production begins in late 2022 for the 49X and early 2023 for the 47X, the company says.