Peterbilt has partnered with Hendrickson Truck Commercial Vehicle Systems to offer the PRIMAAX EX severe-duty vocational air suspension system designed for vocational, severe service and heavy-haul trucks.

PRIMAAX EX will be available on Peterbilt Models 567, 579 and 589, Peterbilt says.

The PRIMAAX EX platform improves durability and performance while delivering a substantial weight savings alternative to competitive systems, the companies say. The suspension system features are designed to enhance joint integrity and durability, improve handling, increase air spring capacity and improve resistance to torque rod bushing walk-out. It will be available in capacities of 46,000 and 52,000 pounds, with a 10-inch ride height and is compatible with drum and air disc brakes.

“The PRIMAAX EX advanced suspension offering gives Peterbilt customers expanded options to configure their trucks with specific applications to meet their needs and the demands of the heavy duty and vocational market,” says Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing. “We are pleased to work with Hendrickson to provide a durable, quality solution for our customers.”

The PRIMAXX EX is available now, the companies add.