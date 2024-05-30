Vizalogix's TethrITNow platform allows for real-time collaboration over multiple channels, including video calls that allow for augmented reality overlays that let users visually point, highlight and mark exact areas of focus.

Volvo CE is expanding its data and digital service capabilities with a 22% stake in VizaLogix. The Connecticut-based software-as-a-service company specializes in digital solutions for machine monitoring, servicing and tech support.

“This partnership is a great fit because VizaLogix and Volvo CE have a common goal to improve customer experience through increased efficiency, uptime and productivity,” said Scott Young, Volvo CE’s head of the North American region. “VizaLogix provides brand-neutral SaaS solutions that are easy to integrate and use, helping fleets, dealers and OEMs make smarter decisions.”

VizaLogix will continue to operate independently and support multiple industries with its suite of brand-agnostic products for mixed fleets and mixed data connections. The SaaS provider offers products that are different from and, in some cases, complementary to Volvo services. Products include:

TethrITNow — Equipment and technician support that includes real-time collaboration over multiple channels, including video calls that allow for augmented reality overlays that let users visually point, highlight and mark exact areas of focus.

TechnicianNow — Streamlined technician deployment that lets customers request service via mobile application, eliminating wait times and providing them with real-time availability of parts and services.

3602 — 24/7 machine health monitoring that integrates multi-brand fleet data into one platform.

Vantage Point – Stores quarry site productivity and utilization data in one data-agnostic platform, allowing for easy access to real-time and historical data.

Volvo CE’s current offering of uptime, productivity and safety services includes ActiveCare Direct advanced telematics, Assist machine control systems and productivity services like Connected Map, Task Manager and Connected Load Out.

“Volvo CE recognizes that services are growing to be just as important to fleets as their machines, and our investment in VizaLogix extends our commitment,” Young said. “It’s by combining the right machine with the right services that users get the best solution for their unique needs.”

Leica

Powerlines, underground utilities and jobsites near pedestrians and traffic add extra headaches for equipment operators. However, a new solution from Leica Geosystems and Xwatch Safety Solutions will allow operators to create or import “3D avoidance zones” above and below the surface area directly within Leica’s MC1 machine control software.

“We (Xwatch) connected an XW5; a height slew and RCI (rated capacity indicator) system to the Leica MC1 machine control software. The integration of the XW5 provides a virtual wall with height and slew, also depth control which enables the recognition of cables and utilities from the MC1 software. This allows the operator to work around the avoidance zones with ease, across the entire construction site,” explains Xwatch Sales and Operations Director Dan Leaney. “This breakthrough in technology and alliance with Leica Geosystems and Xwatch has transformed the global excavator safety market, in addition to increasing site productivity and control. This system is the missing link between safety and machine control for excavators.”

The partners announced their collaboration in 2021 and previously introduced the Leica iCON PA80 avoidance solution integration with the Xwatch XW 4 and 5 series safety systems. This new, easy-to-use solution will further improve safety for construction workers and pedestrians, protect existing infrastructure, and safeguard from interruptions that can cause significant costs and delays.

“Leica Geosystems’ machine control solutions have been one of the frontrunners regarding people plant interfaces. Overall, safety awareness solutions are a high priority. We see these features as enablers on our journey toward a higher level of autonomy. Now, our customers have access to a best-in-class solution for safety awareness as well as asset and infrastructure protection thanks to the collaboration of these two industry leaders,” said Tommi Kauppinen, VP machine control, technology at Leica Geosystems.

Trimble Acquires Flashtract to Ease GC-Sub Payment Workflows

Trimble has acquired Flashtract, a software company that helps streamline the flow of payment and compliance information between construction general contractors and subcontractors.

Flashtract, now branded as Trimble Pay, manages payment applications, lien waivers and other compliance and billing documentation electronically, eliminating back-and-forth communication and document transfers.

The technology integrates with the capabilities of the Trimble Viewpoint Vista ERP as part of the Trimble Construction One software suite. It is expected to be available later this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Secure, reliable and fast electronic management of payments and lien waivers can be vital benefits to contractors, but many still manage these processes manually,” said Lawrence Smith, vice president of construction management solutions at Trimble. “Adding the ability to manage these workflows with subs electronically through Trimble Pay helps contractors improve compliance and keep projects on schedule and budget by reducing the two to three days of manual work per month by project managers or accountants.”

“We have earned a strong reputation for enabling general contractors to minimize legal and financial risk and improve efficiency since introducing our technology in 2019,” said Blair Chenault, co-founder and CEO of Flashtract. “Joining Trimble will allow our teams to advance these capabilities and help contractors make payments on time and keep management of financial and compliance documents from hampering project delivery."