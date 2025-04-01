Mississippi to “Eliminate” Income Tax, But Raises Gas Tax for Roads, Bridges

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Apr 1, 2025
line of gas pumps stock image
Mississippi's 18.4-cent-per-gallon gas tax will rise 3 cents a year for the next three years, while at the same time, the individual income tax will start a gradual phaseout.
Getty Images

A new law has been signed in Mississippi that calls for the eventual elimination of the state’s individual income tax but raises the gas tax for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The income tax, currently at 4.4% for those who make over $10,000 a year, will drop to 4% this year. It declines each year after that until reaching 3% in 2030. Then, it would reduce by a percentage based on any annual revenue surplus the state has until the tax is eliminated.

Though some have estimated the drop to 3% by 2030 will cost the state $407 million in revenue, roads and bridges in the state won’t take a hit. In fact, the Mississippi Department of Transportation and county transportation departments are expected to see a $250 million to $300 million boost. That will come as the 18.4-cent-per-gallon gas tax will rise 3 cents a year for the next three years. After 2027, it will rise 1 cent a year, under the new law.

MDOT Executive Director Brad White said earlier this year that all the money from the gas tax increase would go for highways and bridges, enabling the agency to tackle its list of projects much quicker. He added that the state’s gas tax would still be lower than surrounding states and one of the lowest in the nation. Mississippi currently has the second-lowest gas tax in the country, with Alaska the lowest.

As for the income tax reductions, Governor Tate Reeves said upon signing the legislation March 27 that its elimination would make the state a “magnet for opportunity, for investment, for talent.”

“The legislation I’m signing today puts us in a rare class of elite, competitive states,” Reeves said. “There are only a handful of states in the country that do not tax income. Today, Mississippi joins their ranks – and in doing so, we plant our flag.”

Eight states have no individual income tax. They are Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

Mississippi’s new tax law also comes with a 2% drop in the sales tax on groceries from 7% to 5%, effective July 1.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

There is a chance the state legislature may revisit the tax bill it passed and was signed by Reeves. That’s because the bill contained typos that seemed to have the phase-out occurring quicker than the Senate intended.  

Related Stories
a syracuse interchange
Roadbuilding
Work Continues on NY's Largest Road Construction Project, the Syracuse I-81 Viaduct
crews repairs the big mac bridge
Roadbuilding
U.S. Roads Get "D+"; Bridges a "C" in ASCE's 2025 Infrastructure Report Card
the ship dali leaves the port of baltimore
Roadbuilding
Maryland Transportation Authority Deflects Blame for Key Bridge Collapse
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
Kubota SVL75-3 compact track loader hauling pipes
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Construction Equipment of 2024
Find out the top models of new equipment sold and the most popular manufacturers for each state in 2024, according to EDA.
Bobcat E220 excavator
Excavators
Bobcat Reveals its Largest Excavators Yet with New E220 and E245
the volvo l260 wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Debuts Next-Gen L260 Wheel Loader with Automation Tech, Keyless Entry
Maxresdefault 67eaae67e92b1
Contractor of the Year
Demolition & Nuclear Decommissioning Company Named 2025 Contractor of the Year
Hyundai HW100A wheeled excavator grading a ditch
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Expands Wheeled Excavator Line with HW100A
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All