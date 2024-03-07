The Sonoma Raceway gets its first repave in 23 years. Above, Bay Cities Paving & Grading crews start the paving in early February after milling and crack sealing had occurred.

The famous Sonoma Raceway has just undergone its first repave in 23 years and has posted some cool videos and photos of the 61-day project.

Here's one of the videos showing the paving's early stages:

Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord, California, won the contract that involved milling out the old track and laying down new asphalt layers. Work began December 28 with milling subcontractor ABSL Construction of California removing 1.5 inches of asphalt off the track and pit road, with a total of 10,000 tons of asphalt milled, according to Sonoma Raceway. The asphalt millings were recycled to improve roadways around the race property.

The next step was sealing and repairing cracks. Then came paving three passes around the 2.52-mile course located about an hour north of San Francisco amid the green, rolling hills of Sonoma. It features a 160-foot elevation change, which is the largest of any track on the NASCAR circuit.

Track officials announced that paving was completed February 23. Testing of the new track is planned for late March to prepare for the first NASCAR race at Sonoma, the Toyota/Save Mart 350 weekend set for June 7-9.

Speedway Motorsports LLC Sonoma Raceway officials say the new surface will “enhance driver performance” and “ensure a smoother and more competitive racing experience.”

“The materials being used allow us to offer a track with a seasoned feel for the drivers,” said Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development, Speedway Motorsports.

Speedway Motorsports LLC Sonoma Raceway opened in 1968 and is an annual stop for NASCAR and the National Hot Rod Association, as well as the Velocity Invitational, GT World Challenge and Ferrari Challenge.

“Our racing surface is in use more than 300 days per year,” says Brian Flynn, executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway. “While our headline event is the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR weekend, our raceway is used by car clubs, automotive enthusiasts, corporate clients and manufacturers on a daily basis. It’s important that we continue to upgrade this first-class facility for everyone who comes to Sonoma Raceway.”

For more videos and photos of the paving project, go to Sonoma Raceway Repave.