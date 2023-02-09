Caterpillar has updated its 950 and 962 medium wheel loaders with a host of enhancements to boost operator efficiency, productivity and comfort.

Before we dig into the integrated technology, let's take a look at the iron and components.

Both models are powered by the Tier 4 Final Cat C7.1 engine equipped with the automatic Cat regeneration system, electric fuel priming pump, a fuel-water separator and a secondary fuel filter.

For faster acceleration and speed on grades, the machines feature a single clutch and lock-to-lock shifting of the five-speed transmission. Traction has also been improved thanks to standard front manual differential locks. Optional automatic front and rear differential locks are also available.

Depending on the region, the 950 and 962 are equipped with either conventional or optimized Z-bar linkage. Cat says the conventional Z-bar design delivers high breakout force at ground level, while the optimized Z-bar linkage offers parallel lift capability for precise work-tool control as well as providing high breakout force at ground level. (For model-specific specs, check out the chart below.)

Cat’s complementary Performance Series Buckets are available for a range of applications and are designed to balance bucket shape against the loader's linkage, resulting in higher bucket fill and better material retention, according to the manufacturer.

Bucket fill is further enhanced by new Autodig and Auto Set Tires, which Cat says delivers up to 10 percent more productivity compared to the previous models. Using Autodig, the operator can fully automate bucket loading. Auto Set Tires reduces tire slip and wear by promoting proper loading techniques.

When switching applications, the Cat Fusion Quick Coupler enables the operator to change work tools without leaving the cab.

Caterpillar More Standard Technologies

Cat has integrated more standard technologies on the 950 and 962 wheel loaders to increase jobsite efficiency and productivity.

In addition to the new Autodig and Auto Set Tires, the loaders feature Cat Payload with Assist. The system provides on-the-go weighing of material to help operators hit load targets.

By using the loaders' application profiles, operators can set customized profiles for specific applications at the touch of a button.

Product Link wirelessly connects the machine to the office, providing access to production and machine health information.

Optional Advanced Payload with Assist includes Tip Off Assist to automate load adjustment of the final bucket to match target. Additional features on the advanced system include enhanced lists management, site integration and extended scale features.

[Related: Loaded with Tech: Wheel Loaders Advance in Most Every Way]

Elevated Operator Environment

The new 950 and 962 also received upgrades inside the cab. The loaders feature a standard HMU steering wheel, a new in-cab dashboard and high-resolution touch displays, a standard rear-vision camera, and improved sound suppression, seals and viscous cab mounting for decreased noise and vibration.

A seat-mounted electrohydraulic joystick steering option can replace the HMU steering wheel for lower-arm-fatigue operation.

The cab's floor-to-ceiling windshield, large mirrors with integrated spot mirrors and rear-vision camera provide increased visibility. The optional multi-view (360-degree) vision system, Cat Detect radar technology, and access light and an under-hood service lighting system are also available.

Reduced Maintenance Time, Costs

Several maintenance enhancements and technologies include:

Remote Troubleshoot connects the machine to a Cat dealer's service department to diagnose problems.

Remote Flash pushes software updates to the machine in the background and installation can be initiated by the customer in a safe manner, reducing the impact on production schedules.

The Cat App helps to manage fleet location, hours and maintenance schedules and provides alerts for required maintenance.

Service intervals have also been extended to reduce filter and fluid use to lower maintenance costs by up to 30%, Cat says.



